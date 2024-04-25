Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 2:42 PM ETAMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.95K Followers

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathryn Shirley - Chief Administrative Officer
Janelle Frost - President and CEO
Andy Omiridis - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Hughes - Truist
Matt Carletti - Citizens JMP

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the AMERISAFE 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Ms. Kathryn Shirley, Chief Administrative Officer. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Kathryn Shirley

Good morning. Welcome to the AMERISAFE 2024 first quarter investor call. If you have not received the earnings release, it is available on our website at amerisafe.com. This call is being recorded. A replay of today’s call will be available. Details on how to access the replay are in the earnings release.

During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements.

If the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as a result of risk, uncertainties and other factors, including factors discussed in the earnings release, in the comments made during today’s call and in the risk factors section of our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Janelle Frost, AMERISAFE’s President and CEO.

Janelle Frost

Thank you, Kathryn, and good morning, everyone. Workers’ compensation rates across the industry continue to decline in the first quarter, spurred by favorable frequency trends and modest increases in severity. Continued wage growth is helping the industry taper the impact of multiyear rate

