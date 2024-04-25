Morsa Images

Usually, when a company reports earnings for a fiscal quarter, and those earnings, as well as revenue, exceed analysts’ forecasts, shares of the business in question rise nicely. But that's not always the case. Sometimes, even an impressive performance can go unrewarded. And the latest example I could point to regarding that involves a home builder by the name of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS). Shares of the company dropped about 4% on April 25th despite management reporting strong sales and profits after the market closed on April 24th.

The company does appear to be staging a rather impressive recovery at this point. And moving forward, I fully expect this trend to continue. Add on top of this how cheap shares are, and I would argue that additional upside can be had from here. That might seem surprising considering that shares are up 52.6% since I last rated the company a "buy" back in May 2022. That dwarfs the 24.6% increase seen by the broader market over the same window of time. But that just serves as a testament to how well the company is doing and how attractive it looks at this time.

Solid results

According to the management team at Century Communities, the company generated revenue of $948.5 million for the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year. In addition to coming in 26% above the $753 million reported one year earlier, this amount of revenue resulted in management exceeding forecasts set by analysts to the tune of $231.6 million. This increase in revenue was driven by two primary factors. First and foremost, the company delivered an impressive 2,358 homes during the quarter. That represents an increase of 23.3% compared to the 1,912 homes delivered the same time one year earlier. In addition to this, the average price of a home delivered was $391.2 thousand. That is slightly above the $384.7 thousand of the homes that were delivered in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.

On the bottom line, the company also surprised positively. Earnings per share came in at a solid $2. That's almost double the $1.04 per share reported at the same time of the 2023 fiscal year. It's also $0.69 per share greater than what analysts were anticipating. Adjusted earnings, meanwhile, came in at $2.22. That's $0.86 per share greater than what was forecasted. When it comes to the GAAP earnings reported, that translates to net income of $64.3 million. That's well above the $33.3 million reported one year earlier. The higher pricing of homes, combined with the surge in number of deliveries, ultimately helped significantly on this front.

The company also benefited from materially higher financial services revenue of $24.9 million compared to the $15.9 million reported one year earlier. Even though this represents only a small portion of revenue for the company, it came with a 40.3% profit margin. So, the 57.2% increase in financial services revenue caused financial services pre-tax profits to grow by 98% year over year. Year-over-year, operating cash flow fell from $191.3 million to $21.6 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get an increase from $42.9 million to $79.9 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the enterprise managed to approximately double from $54.7 million to $109.6 million year over year.

There were some other interesting data points reported by the company. It is true that, unfortunately, backlog declined from 1,920 homes to 1,590. However, the number that it's at today is actually well above the 1,070 homes reported at the end of the 2023 fiscal year. The average price for the homes in backlog is now $419.6 thousand. That's up from the $384.7 thousand reported one year earlier, and it compares favorably to the $376.7 thousand reported just three months ago.

Even better than any of this, however, is the fact that net new orders came in strong. During the quarter, they totaled 2,866 homes. That's well above the 2,022 homes reported for the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. As I wrote about in another article recently, this is yet further evidence that the housing market is on the rebound.

To be honest, this is refreshing. As illustrated by the chart below, financial performance for 2023 relative to 2022 was quite painful. Revenue for the company declined by 18.1% year over year. Profits were cut by more than half, from $525.1 million to $259.2 million. Cash flows were also impacted, as was EBITDA. During this window of time, the company suffered from a plunge in deliveries from 10,594 to 9,568. And the average price of a delivery dropped from $414.7 thousand to $376.7 thousand. If the picture is rebounding this quickly and this significantly, I can only imagine what things will look like once interest rates start to drop.

When it comes to valuing the company, this does make things a bit tricky. We can make the case that the performance achieved last year will not be repeated, and that performance similar to what was seen in 2022 is more realistic. This is especially true when you consider that management is forecasting deliveries this year of between 10,000 and 11,000 homes, with home sales revenue of between $3.8 billion and $4.2 billion. However, the objective of value investors is to be conservative. It also helps that, when looking at data over the past year or so, other players in the space were also negatively impacted. So it's not like comparing it to other companies would be unfair to any one firm.

In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using results from both 2022 and 2023. Yes, the stock has gotten significantly more expensive year over year. However, it still looks quite cheap in the grand scheme of things. I then, in the table below, compared it to five similar home building companies.

What I found was that, on a price to earnings basis, two of the five firms ended up being cheaper than it. This number drops to one of the five using the price to operating cash flow approach, and it increases to three of the five when using the EV to EBITDA approach. So the way I see it, relative to similar companies, it is trading slightly on the cheap side. But it's very close to being in the middle of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Century Communities 10.1 8.0 9.1 Dream Finders Homes (DFH) 12.7 10.1 8.7 Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) 10.5 18.5 8.8 Beazer Homes USA (BZH) 5.4 21.4 9.7 M/I Homes (MHO) 7.5 6.4 5.7 LGI Homes (LGIH) 11.4 117.6 14.4 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

From what I can tell, Century Communities is doing really well for itself. The company is showing great signs of recovery in a market that should only continue to improve from this point on. It's not the cheapest player in the space, but it could get a lot cheaper as the recovery in the market progresses.

Add on top of this that the company just increased its distribution by 13% year over year and is buying back stock, with purchases of $16.1 million in the latest quarter alone, and there's not a lot to dislike. All combined, this makes me feel as though additional upside is on the table. And for that reason, I have decided to keep Century Communities, Inc. rated a "buy" for now.