Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 2:56 PM ETColony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.95K Followers

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Derek Shelnutt – Chief Financial Officer
Heath Fountain – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Bishop – Hovde Group
Christopher Marinac – Janney Montgomery and Scott

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Colony Bank’s First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded. I’ll be standing by if you should need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Colony’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Derek Shelnutt.

Derek Shelnutt

Thanks, Abby. Before we get started, I would like to go through our standard disclosures. Certain statements we make on this call could be constituted as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Current and prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, pandemics, variations of the company’s assets, businesses, cash flows, financial condition, prospects, and other results of operations. I would also like to add that during our call today, we will reference both our earnings release and our quarterly investor presentation, both of which were filed yesterday. So please have those available to reference.

And with that, I will turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Heath Fountain.

Heath Fountain

Thanks, Derek, and I want to thank all of you for being on the call today and for your support of Colony. We’re pleased with our improved operating results in the first

Recommended For You

About CBAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CBAN

Trending Analysis

Trending News