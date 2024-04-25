Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.95K Followers

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Siya Vansia - Chief Brand and Innovation Officer
Frank Sorrentino - Chairman and CEO
William Burns - SEVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James
Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler
Tim Switzer - KBW
Matthew Breese - Stephens

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Marvilou and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press star and one again. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Siya Vansia, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer. You may begin.

Siya Vansia

Good morning and welcome to today's conference call to review ConnectOne's results for the First Quarter of 2024 and to update you on recent developments. On today's conference call will be Frank Sorrentino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and William Burns, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I would also like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's conference call that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in our SEC filings. The forward-looking statements included in this conference call are only made as of the date of this call and the company is not obligated to publicly update or revise them. In addition, certain terms

