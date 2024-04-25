Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has provided a mixed set of Q1 2024 quarterly earnings today, which has resulted in a sharp drop in its share price, which is down ~8% at the time of writing.

Of major global pharmaceutical companies, Bristol-Myers Squibb's share price performance across the past 3 years has been -26% - only Swiss Pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and neighboring Pfizer (PFE) have experienced a greater decline, while the likes of Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO), thanks to their launch of "miracle" weight loss drugs Wegovy and Zepbound, have experienced >200% gains.

BMY's market cap valuation - after today's sell-off - is ~$91bn, which is lower than both Vertex (VRTX), and Regeneron (REGN), despite the fact that BMY's revenues last quarter - $11.9bn - up 5% year-on-year - is more than Vertex's revenues across the entirety of 2023, which were $9.8bn, and not far behind Regeneron's total 2023 revenues of $13.1bn. BMY's net earnings in 2023 of $8bn were higher than Vertex and Regeneron combined.

Regeneron and Vertex have experienced >80% share price growth on a 3-year basis, so clearly, the market sees something it likes about these two companies, while it is skeptical and downbeat on BMY's prospects.

In this earnings overview, I will cover many of the reasons why Wall Street is bearish on BMY, with reference to today's earnings, and try to answer the question as to whether BMY's latest share price drop - to a 12-year low value of $45 - might present a contrarian "buy" opportunity.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 2024 Earnings Overview

Before we take a deeper dive look at BMY's portfolio, pipeline, and prospects, let's quickly review the headline figures.

BMY earned $11.865bn of revenues, however, due to acquired In-Process Research and Development ("IPRD") charges of $12.95bn, related to its acquisition of Mirati Therapeutics, Karuna Therapeutics, and RayzeBio, respectively for $5.8bn, $14bn, and $4.1bn, diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $(5.89), compared to $1.07 in the prior year period.

As a result of its M&A activity, BMY's net debt grew to $(45.64bn), up from $(27bn) at the end of 2023 - an eye-watering increase. Cash flow from operations was reported as $2.8bn, down from $4.3bn in Q4'23, $4.8bn in Q3'23, and $3bn in Q1'23.

Guidance for the full year was also revised. Revenues are still expected to increase in the low-single-digit percentages, with a gross margin of 74%, however income expense has been adjusted from $250m, to $(250m), and the tax rate from ~17.5%, to ~69%. EPS, originally forecast to be $7.1 - $7.4, is now expected to be $0.4 - $0.7 for the full year.

At the same time, BMY announced that it is taking "actions to enhance productivity", and is planning to realize "internal cost savings of ~$1.5bn by the end of 2025, which will include "pipeline rationalization", "site consolidation", "reduced third party spend", and potentially, up to ~2.2k employees being made redundant - ~6.5% of the current workforce.

Clearly, these are results that are likely to give Wall Street the jitters, and represent a baptism of fire for incoming CEO Chris Boerner, Ph.D, who officially took over the reins from Giovanni Caforio in November last year, also supplanting Caforio as Board Chair on April 1st of this year. Caforio, meanwhile, has just been appointed as Board Chair at Novartis (NVS), the Swiss Pharma giant.

Since it was announced that Boerner would succeed Caforio at BMY, shares have slipped in value by ~35%, which will disappoint shareholders, however, the new CEO and Chair has arguably been brave in making several acquisitions and sweeping operational changes, and perhaps deserves more time in the role to show his mettle before judgement on his reign is passed.

Under Caforio, BMY had detailed plans to generate ~$25bn from its new product portfolio, and generate double-digit percentage growth from its new product portfolio from 2025 - 2023, which have been left to Boerner to execute.

I queried this in a note for Seeking Alpha last April - asking why Caforio did not want to stay and see his plans come to fruition - however, they are still in play, and if they are successfully executed, although my suggestion earlier this year that $100 per share seems a realistic target now feels a long way out, but share price upside still feels like the only realistic outcome.

Unfortunately, amid scant signs of progress in Q1, I just can't see much upward momentum being generated in 2024, and perhaps not until the end of 2025.

BMY Portfolio Overview: Peak Revenue Expectations Look Hard To Meet - But Recent M&A May Help

As we can see below, BMY quotes revenue figures for 17 drug products in its Q1 2024 reporting, divided into its growth portfolio of 12 products, and its legacy portfolio of 5 products.

BMY product-by-product revenues Q124 (BMY press release)

The anticoagulant Eliquis remains BMY's biggest revenue generating product, but the drug faces price controls imposed by the government as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act, and patent expiry towards the end of this decade, hence its presence in the "legacy portfolio".

From BMY's oncology portfolio, Pomalyst, Sprycel, Revlimid, and Abraxane also have patents that are expired or expiring. Their combined revenues fell by ~$3.5bn between 2022 and 2023, and the decline will only get steeper. Another flagship BMY asset, the checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo, approved for numerous solid tumor cancer indications, may face patent expiry in 2028, when generic versions will be permitted to be marketed and sold, sending revenues into terminal decline.

Worryingly, perhaps, Opdivo revenues fell year-on-year in Q1'24, as did Abecma revenues - the cell therapy, indicated for multiple myeloma ("MM"), generated only $82m revenues during the quarter - BMY has previously forecast that the therapy will achieve "blockbuster" - >$1bn per annum - revenues.

In its earnings presentation, BMY points to the fact that its growth products contributed $4.8bn of revenues in Q1'24, versus $4.4bn in the prior year, providing some evidence at least that its plan is working, although legacy product revenues also increased year-on-year, from $6.9bn to $7.1bn, and that growth is likely unsustainable.

BMY has formerly shared its thoughts that cardiovascular drug Camzyos can achieve peak revenues of ~$4bn, cancer therapy Opdualog ~$4bn, anti-inflammatory Sotyktu ~$4bn, hematological cancer therapies Reblozyl and Breyanzi ~$4bn, and ~$3bn, and autoimmune drug Zeposia ~$3bn. Despite the encouraging growth of many of those assets year-on-year, these figures do feel a long way off at present.

Nevertheless, BMY's recent M&A can certainly help it boost revenues going forward. Mirati Therapeutics ERAS-inhibiting cancer drug Krazati, approved to treat second line non-small cell lung cancer, has its critics, but analysts have mapped out >$1bn peak revenue expectations for the drug.

BMY's acquisition of RayzeBio and its radiopharmaceuticals portfolio was lightning quick - the company completed an Initial Public Offering only a few months before BMY swooped - however its lead asset RYZ101, which targets somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2), is progressing through a Phase 3 study in small cell lung cancer ("SCLC").

Finally, the buyout of Karuna Therapeutics and its schizophrenia drug KarXT may unlock the largest revenue opportunity. The drug has an approval decision date set for 26th September - too late to influence performance in 2024, but peak revenue expectations are in the multi-billions.

Elsewhere across the portfolio, Augtyro is another potential "blockbuster" product acquired via BMY's purchase of Turning Point Therapeutics for ~$4.5bn in 2022. The ROS1-inhibitor has been approved for NSCLC and will be able to treat ~1-2% of all patients with the disease (those expressing high enough levels of ROS1). The downbeat assessment is that Pfizer and Roche already have ROS1-targeting drugs on the market, and their revenue performance has been somewhat disappointing.

Concluding Thoughts: A Tough Quarter, And A Tough Year Ahead Despite Traditional Metrics Implying A "Buy" Opportunity

As a BMY shareholder myself, I have been optimistic that a falling share price will eventually bottom out and begin to grow, therefore, after today's earnings, am I confident we have hit rock bottom, and the turnaround starts here?

Arguably, BMY's new CEO has done what is necessary, and what his predecessor was unwilling to do, and aired some dirty washing in public by downgrading expectations and absorbing the full hit from a recent >$20bn M&A spree in 2024. Such a "spring-clean" may have been the only way to ensure the company moves forward positively, and begins to grow again.

Unfortunately, as much as I'd like to believe there is light at the end of the tunnel, my interpretation is that it has grown a little dimmer after what can be described as, at best, a necessary set of quarterly earnings, and at worst, a poor set of earnings, revenue outperformance notwithstanding.

BMY's long-term plans have been to slowly wean itself off revenue contributions from eliquis, opdivo, pomalyst et al, and other assets acquired from its mega-money buyout of Celgene in 2019, and replace them with revenues from pipeline products inherited from Celgene, plus strategic M&A and in-house R&D.

The reality is that in-house R&D has not produced much of note, and that the new CEO plans to discontinue multiple programs. The new assets are struggling to meet expectations, and the M&A created a debt pile that is going to impact shareholder returns for a long time to come.

BMY faces intense competition in most markets - most notably in multiple myeloma - a critical market for the company - and it is tough to point to many highlights across the past quarter, with few approvals, or even data readouts, of note, other than small wins for breayanzi, abecma and reblozyl with approvals in new indications.

Given the new CEO is only just beginning his reign, he and the company should be given the benefit of the doubt for the time being, but it is tempting to wonder if he is casting envious glances towards Giovanni Caforio, as the ex-CEO settles into his new role as Chair of the Board of Novartis, a company whose share price is +13% on a 3-year basis.

I still believe BMY can bounce back, but I don't think now is the time to call the company's ailing share price a contrarian play. Given today's results, We may have to wait until the end of 2025 for genuine signs of a long-term turnaround.