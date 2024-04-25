jetcityimage

Elevator Pitch

I have a Buy investment rating for Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) stock.

With my prior August 29, 2023 update, I drew attention to the company's monthly operating metrics and the appointment of a new Head of Corporate Development. The current article analyzes RJF's most recent Q2 FY 2024 (YE September 30, 2024) financial performance.

Raymond James Financial's latest quarterly results met the market's expectations. RJF's third quarter financial prospects are favorable, and the company has committed to continued share buybacks. I see no reason to change my existing Buy rating for the stock.

Q2 Results Were Largely In Line With Expectations

Raymond James Financial announced the company's latest second quarter financial results with a press release issued on April 24, 2024, after trading hours. RJF's key Q2 FY 2024 financial metrics were consistent with what the analysts had anticipated earlier.

Revenue for RJF grew by +9% YoY to $3,118 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, and this was just -1% below Wall Street's consensus top line projection of $3,147 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). It is reasonable to say that Raymond James Financial's most recent quarterly top line performance was largely aligned with the sell side's expectations.

The company reported a Q2 FY 2024 normalized EPS of $2.31. RJF's latest quarterly bottom line was exactly the same as what the market had estimated previously, and represented a +14% YoY growth rate.

I take the view that there were three major factors contributing to RJF's solid mid-teens percentage YoY normalized EPS growth for the recent quarter.

Firstly, the company's asset management segment performed very well in Q2 FY 2024.

The total pre-tax income increased by +$52 million YoY or +9% YoY to $609 million in the second quarter of this fiscal year. The best performing segment for the company was the asset management business, which witnessed an +$18 million YoY or +22% YoY growth in pre-tax income for Q2 FY 2024. In its second quarter earnings release, RJF explained that the asset management business benefited from "higher equity markets" and a +17% YoY expansion in "financial assets under management."

Secondly, expense optimization helped to narrow the losses for RJF's capital markets segment.

The capital markets segment's pre-tax loss narrowed from -$34 million for Q2 FY 2023 to -$17 million in Q2 FY 2024. Raymond James Financial indicated at its Q2 FY 2024 earnings call that the company has "done a lot of adjusting" with respect to "lowering the cost in that (capital markets) business."

Thirdly, Raymond James Financial's Q2 FY 2024 normalized EPS growth was boosted by a lower share count as a result of share buybacks.

The company's normalized net profit attributable to shareholders rose by +11% YoY in Q2 FY 2024, but its normalized EPS grew by a relatively better +14% YoY for the most recent quarter. RJF had spent $207 million buying back 1.7 million shares (close to 1% of shares outstanding) in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

In a nutshell, Raymond James Financial delivered a satisfactory set of results for Q2 FY 2024.

Favorable Third Quarter Business Outlook

Wall Street analysts think that RJF can perform even better in the next quarter, or Q3 FY 2024. I think that the optimism regarding the third quarter performance is justified.

In specific terms, the sell side sees Raymond James Financial's top line growth accelerating from +9% YoY in Q2 FY 2024 to +12% for Q3 FY 2024. Also, the market estimates that RJF can register a +31% YoY normalized EPS expansion in Q3 FY 2024, which will be superior to its actual Q2 FY 2024 bottom line growth of +14%. These financial forecasts are sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

I take the view that it is realistic to expect RJF to report faster top line and bottom line growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

One positive factor is that the company's asset management segment, which did well in Q2 FY 2024, is well-positioned to outperform again for Q3 FY 2024.

At the company's Q2 FY 2024 earnings briefing, Raymond James Financial revealed that "financial assets under management (or AUM) are starting the fiscal third quarter, up 5% over the preceding quarter." As such, RJF anticipates that the decent AUM growth in the early part of Q3 FY 2024 will be "a tailwind" for its asset management segment.

The other positive factor is that RJF's recruitment efforts since the beginning of fiscal 2024 (October 1, 2023) are likely to pay off in the form of financial performance improvement for 2H FY 2024.

The company explained at its most recent quarterly results briefing that "there is a lag between recruiting results and net new assets, as it takes some time for clients to transition to the Raymond James platform." Raymond James Financial had recruited new financial advisers in 1H FY 2024, representing a +77% YoY (source: earnings call) increase in client assets, as compared to the client assets for the advisers it added in 1H FY 2023. The impressive financial advisor recruitment metrics bode well for RJF's growth prospects.

In the next section, I touch on the buybacks, which are expected to be another positive driver of the company's normalized EPS expansion in Q3 FY 2024.

Shareholder Capital Return

I have a favorable opinion of RJF's future shareholder capital return.

Raymond James Financial's consensus next twelve months' dividend yield is 1.5% as per S&P Capital IQ data, and the stock's total shareholder yield (buybacks and dividends divided by market capitalization) should be enhanced by share repurchases. As a reference, its trailing twelve months' (Q3 FY 2023-Q2 FY 2024) share buyback yield was approximately 2.5%.

RJF disclosed in its Q2 FY 2024 earnings release that it allocated $43 million to share buybacks in April 2024 thus far. At its second quarter earnings call, Raymond James Financial guided that "we expect to continue to offset share-based compensation dilution (with buybacks) and to be opportunistic with incremental repurchases."

In summary, continued buybacks will help to boost RJF's shareholder yield and its normalized EPS.

Variant View

Raymond James Financial's future business and stock price performance might leave investors disappointed, if the following risk factors materialize.

A slower-than-expected pace of financial adviser recruitment and AUM growth is likely to have a negative impact on RJF's future results.

Another risk factor is that RJF could allocate a lower-than-expected amount of capital to share repurchases, which makes its buyback yield and shareholder yield less attractive.

Final Thoughts

RJF's Q3 FY 2024 financial outlook is positive, and the company's comments suggest that it will continue with its share repurchases. The stock's valuations are also attractive, as per the comparison of its low-teens earnings multiple with its high-teens ROE. According to S&P Capital IQ data, Raymond James Financial is currently trading at a 12.8 times consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E, while the company's consensus FY 2024 ROE estimate is 18.1%.