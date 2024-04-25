Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)
Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call
April 25, 2024, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Schechter - Chairman, President and CEO
Glenn Eisenberg - EVP and CFO
Christin O’Donnell - VP of IR

Conference Call Participants

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research
Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley
Patrick Donnelly - Citi
Michael Cherny - Leerink Partners
Ann Hynes - Mizuho Securities
Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI
Kevin Caliendo - UBS
Andrew Brackmann - William Blair
Eric Coldwell - Baird
Michael Ryskin - Bank of America
Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies
Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank
Kieran Ryan - Deutsche Bank
Stephanie Davis - Barclays

Operator

Christin O’Donnell

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Labcorp’s first quarter 2024 conference call. As detailed in today’s press release, there will be a replay of this conference call available via telephone and Internet. With me today are Adam Schechter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Glenn Eisenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This morning, in the Investor Relations section of our website at www. Labcorp.com, we posted both our press release and an Investor Relations presentation with additional information on our business operations, which include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, both of which are discussed during today’s call.

