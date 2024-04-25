Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PG&E Corporation (PCG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 4:03 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.95K Followers

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Arnold - VP, IR
Patricia Poppe - CEO
Carolyn Burke - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners
Steve Fleishman - Wolfe
Nicholas Campanella - Barclays
Carly Davenport - Goldman Sachs
Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Securities
Gregg Orrill - UBS
Ryan Levine - Citi
David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PG&E Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I will now hand today's call over to Jonathan Arnold, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jonathan Arnold

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for PG&E's first quarter 2024 earnings call. With us today are Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer; and Carolyn Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We also have other members of the leadership team here with us in our Oakland headquarters.

First, I should remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements about our outlook for future financial results. These statements are based on information currently available to management. Some of the important factors, which could affect our actual financial results are described on the second page of today's earnings presentation. Presentation also includes a reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures.

The slide with other relevant information can be found online at investor.pgecorp.com. We'd also encourage you to review our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

With that, it's my pleasure to hand the call over to our CEO, Patti Poppe.

Patricia Poppe

Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to report another

