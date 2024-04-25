Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.95K Followers

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gabrielle Helú – Investor Relations Director
Belmiro Gomes – Chief Executive Officer
Vitor Fagá – Vice President-Finances and Investor Relations
Sandra Vicari – Vice President-Commercial and Logistics
Wlamir dos Anjos – Vice President-Operations
Anderson Castilho – Vice President-People and Sustainability

Conference Call Participants

Maria Clara – Itaú
Ruben Couto – Santander
Vinícius Strano – UBS
João Pedro Soares – Citi
Felipe Rached – Goldman Sachs
Bob Ford – Bank of America
Felipe Cassimiro – Bradesco BBI
Gustavo Senday – XP
Andrew Rubin – Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning everyone and thank you for waiting. Welcome to the Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2024 Assaí Atacadista. I want to highlight that if you do need simultaneous translation, we have this tool available on our platform. To access, please select the interpretation button through the globe icon on the bottom part of your screen and choose your language of preference, Portuguese or English. This earnings call is being recorded and will be provided on the IR website in the company at ir.assai.com.br where you can already find the earnings release.

During the presentation all of the participants will have their mics off. Soon after, we'll begin the Q&A session. To submit a question, please select the Q&A icon on the bottom part of your screen. Write your name, company and language to enter the queue. As you're announced, a request to activate your mic will appear on the screen. Then you must activate your mic to submit questions. All questions should be submitted at once. We want to highlight that the information in this presentation possible statements that could be made during the earnings call related to business perspectives, forecasts, and operational and financial targets at Assaí represent beliefs and assumptions of the company's management, as well

