OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.95K Followers

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call April 25, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alan Edrick - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Chopra - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Nichols - B. Riley
Larry Solow - CJS Securities
Jeff Martin - Roth MKM
Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer and Co

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the OSI Systems, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alan Edrick, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Alan Edrick

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and CFO of OSI Systems, and I'm here today with Deepak Chopra, OSI's President and CEO. Welcome to the OSI Systems, fiscal ‘24 third quarter conference call. We are pleased that you can join us as we review our financial and operational results.

Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our 2024 fiscal year third quarter financial results. Before we discuss the results, however, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward looking statements and the Company wishes to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made on this call are based on currently available information, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement based on subsequent events or new information or otherwise.

During today's call, we will refer both to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures when describing the Company's

