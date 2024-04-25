Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Why I Sold All My Shares (Rating Downgrade)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
4.39K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal stock has cratered more than 80% since its peak in 2021 amidst a declining user base and slowing revenue growth.
  • Stiff competition and challenges presented by Venmo and Braintree are pressuring PayPal's pricing power and transaction take rate.
  • Analysts revised the 2024 EPS growth expectation to 0%, marking a "transitory year" and a lack of progress on the efficiency improvements.
  • PayPal's stock is trading at a cheap valuation of 16.9x its earnings, but the lackluster top-line growth and no bottom-line growth will weigh on the stock in 2024.
  • I have completely divested my stake in PayPal as I expect the stock to be dead money this year, instead rotating to better opportunities.
Mobile payment with wallet app and wireless nfc technology. Man paying and shopping with smartphone application and credit card information.

Tero Vesalainen

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock has seen a wild ride in the last few years, with many investors losing faith in the stock ever recovering, given the 80% slump.

If you bought the stock near its all-time high of $310, you would need the

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
4.39K Followers
With 30 years until retirement, as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm, I'm strategically building a robust Growth Portfolio designed to fuel both capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth. My focus is on identifying companies with wide moats, sustainable competitive advantages, and reasonable valuations relative to their projected earnings growth across US and EU."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me is about uncovering companies with robust free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News