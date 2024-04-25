Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 5:10 PM ETFirst Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.96K Followers

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Kavanaugh - President & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie Britton - Chief Financial Officer
Chris Naghibi - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Feaster - Raymond James
Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson
Andrew Terrell - Stephens

Operator

Greetings and welcome to First Foundation's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. Speaking today will be Scott Kavanaugh, First Foundation's President and Chief Executive Officer; Jamie Britton, First Foundation's Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Naghibi, Chief Operating Officer.

Before I hand the call over to Scott, please note that management will make certain predictive statements during todays call that reflect their current views and expectations about the Company's performance and financial results. These forward-looking statements are made subject to the safe harbor statement included in today's earnings release.

In addition, some of the discussion may include non-GAAP financial measures. For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

And now I would like to turn the call over to President and CEO, Scott Kavanaugh. Please go ahead.

Scott Kavanaugh

Hey, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you for joining us for today's first quarter 2024 earnings call. As the banking industry continues to face headwinds and a continued inverted yield curve, I am proud of our team for the effort put forth to make the company stronger. I have never felt as comfortable with a management team in my entire career as I fill with the team that we currently have in place.

Once again, we were able to improve our

