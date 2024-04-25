Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.96K Followers

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 25, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Travis Lan - IR
Ira Robbins - CEO
Tom Iadanza - President
Mike Hagedorn - CFO
Mark Saeger - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan
Matthew Breese - Stephens Inc
Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler
Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets
Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley
Jared Shaw - Barclays
Steve Moss - Raymond James
David Chiaverini - Wedbush Securities
Ben Gerlinger - Citi

Operator

Welcome to the Valley National Bancorp Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like to turn the call over to your first speaker today, Travis Lan. Please begin.

Travis Lan

Good morning. And welcome to Valley's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Presenting on behalf of Valley today are CEO, Ira Robbins; President, Tom Iadanza; and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Hagedorn. Before we begin, I would like to make everyone aware that our quarterly earnings release and supporting documents can be found on our company Web site at valley.com. When discussing our results, we refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results. Please refer to today's earnings release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures. Additionally, I would like to highlight Slide 2 of our earnings presentation and remind you that comments made during this call may contain forward-looking statements relating to Valley National Bancorp and the banking industry. Valley encourages all participants to refer to our SEC filings, including those found on Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K for a complete discussion of forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ from those statements. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Ira Robbins.

Recommended For You

About VLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLY

Trending Analysis

Trending News