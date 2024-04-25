tifonimages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) rallied 9% on Thursday after reporting mixed quarterly results, but encouraging data from its growth projects. For recent investors, this was a welcome rally as shares are up just 8% over the past year, lagging the broader market’s gains.

I last wrote about Teck in October 2022, rating shares a Buy, as I felt infrastructure investment outweighed any concerns about recession. Since then, shares have rallied by about 51%, meaningfully outpacing the S&P 500’s (SP500) 34% gain. I would stay long Teck shares.

Q1 Results Overview

In the company’s first quarter, Teck earned $0.75, below the $0.90 consensus. I would note that Teck is predominately a Canadian company, and accordingly, it reports financial results in Canadian dollars. Unless otherwise specified, all references here are in CAD. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion was down from $2 billion last year. Pricing was a $220 million headwind, while operating costs rose by $195 million. Offsetting this, volumes were a $125 million contributor.

Teck operates three main units. Historically, its steelmaking (or “met”) coal unit was the most important, but this is no longer the case, as Teck is selling the unit to become a pure-play metals company. Teck sold a 23% stake in its coal business, receiving US$1.7 billion in January. The remaining 77% will be sold to Glencore plc for US$6.9 billion, with a closing date expected in Q3. As I will discuss below, these proceeds will enable debt reduction and share repurchases.

Because Teck is selling the unit, its long-term fundamentals are no longer that relevant. That said, it will still continue to receive cash flow from the 77% it owns until the deal closes. These should be roughly $400 million, and there is nothing in Q1 results to suggest a material deviation from this total.

Steelmaking coal gross profits declined about 8% to $1.42 billion, even as prices rose by 5% to US$297Mt. Sales were at the low end of guidance at 5.9Mt due to extreme weather in January, which reduced production. Unit costs also rose by 16% to US$119/t due to increased contractor usage and maintenance work. Sales should rise to 6-6.4Mt in Q2 and are expected to be 24-26M for the year, though again the unit will likely have been sold off before year-end. Depending on variations in the business, the net proceeds are unlikely to move more than $50 million, worth just about $0.10 per share. At this point, results in the steel unit are not going to drive share price performance in either direction. That is why a headline EPS miss due to thinner steel gross margins was largely ignored by investors.

Once coal is sold, Teck will be a zinc and copper business. Zinc is relatively small, so I will cover that first briefly. Prices have been a headwind, falling by 22% to US$1.12., which drove a 27% drop in gross profits to $126 million. Net cash costs are expected to be $0.55-$0.65 this year, down from $0.67 in Q1, given seasonal fluctuations in utilization, which boosted Q1 costs.

Zinc prices jumped in 2022 after Russia faced sanctions, given it was a meaningful producer. Similar to what we have seen in natural gas prices, as markets adjusted to these sanctions, prices have declined to more normal levels. Because of lower prices, mining investment has declined. Accordingly, management sees the zinc market in deficit, which should support prices from here, though to be conservative I assume no improvement.

The primary driver of the business going forward is copper. In Q2, copper gross profit was essentially flat YoY at $371 million from last year. Sales rose by 61% to 95kt, while prices fell by 5% to US$3.86/lb. Cash costs rose by 29% to US$2.36. This was negatively impacted by the ramp of Quebrada Blanca (QB), which is Teck’s Chile copper growth project. As with any mine, Teck has significant fixed costs, so with production just starting, per unit costs are elevated. As production ramps and these fixed costs are spread across more volume, cash costs should decline. Ex-QB, cash costs rose by a more modest 5% to US$1.92.

Teck's Copper Unit is Near a Growth Inflection

Management still expects full-year production of 465-540kt. This is due to QB ramping, as the Q1 annualized run-rate was just 380kt. Importantly, QB remains on track. It has completed construction of its QB port in Q1, which will enable it to ship out more copper. Because it has not scaled up, QB is running at a loss currently, but in steady state it should generate $1.7-$2.6 billion in EBITDA. Ex-QB, Teck is a ~$1.8-1.9B EBITDA business, holding zinc prices flat, so this is a transformative project. Teck is also continuing to expand in Chile, and QB2 will cost ~US$8.7 billion. Importantly, it held this cost guidance flat, at a time when many projects have overruns. Once scaled up, cash costs are expected to be US$1.95-$2.25, in-line with prior estimates.

We are also moving past the majority of the cap-ex needs to build this QB facility. Copper cap-ex should decline to ~$2 billion in 2024 from $3.35 billion in 2023 as QB2 costs decline from $2.15 billion to about $800 million. As cap-ex falls, production will be rising as these projects go from build out to production, which should greatly flex free cash flow.

Teck Resources

Copper has favorable secular and cyclical dynamics

Importantly, Teck is growing into a growing market. As you can see below, Teck expects material copper demand growth. Ongoing global development and construction requires copper usage, of course. On top of this, the world is increasingly electrifying, and copper is core to electrical utility networks as well as an important input in electric vehicles. This provides an encouraging secular outlook.

Teck Resources

While the secular outlook is strong, cyclical movement in construction can be significant. I, however, am positive on the outlook here even with elevated rates, particularly in the U.S. The government has launched several programs, the IRA, CHIPs Act, and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to lead to more construction and electrification. These measures have led to a surge in construction spending. While I do not expect much growth from here, I expect this elevated level of spending to persist as these programs are multiyear in nature. That should support ongoing strong copper demand and at least maintain prices.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Indeed, given this strong outlook, BHP Group Limited (BHP) is considering an acquisition of Anglo American plc (OTCQX:AAUKF) to deepen its copper exposure. This M&A activity is likely a driver of Teck’s strong share performance today, in combination with encouraging QB guidance. The sale of its coal unit does make it a simpler target for acquirers, but after its decision last year to pursue a partial sale of the company, I do not expect Teck to sell itself over the next 12 months. Indeed, if it continues to execute on QB on budget and reduce project risk, that could then lead to a better valuation, making it more amenable to a transaction. This would likely be several years down the road, though.

Divestiture proceeds and ramping free cash flow can drive upside

Teck has a strong balance sheet, with $1.6 billion of cash and just 1.1x net debt to EBITDA. After selling a 23% stake in steelmaking coal, it announced a $500 million share repurchase program and did $80 million in Q1. Its base dividend also costs $65 million per quarter. Its Glencore sale will net $6.15 billion after US$750 million of transaction taxes in 2025. With proceeds, it will reduce debt to maintain 1x net debt to EBITDA, fund cap-ex and do repurchases. Similar to the first sale, I expect about one-third or $2 billion to go to buybacks. This, combined with its existing buyback, will reduce the share count by about 10%.

At the same time, this company has about $2.5 billion in free cash flow in two years if QB continues to run on schedule and commodity prices simply stay flat. Combined with my anticipated share count reduction and an 8% free cash flow yield, reflecting the fact it is a commodity business, shares could push toward $60-63 over the next year. As cap-ex needs fall, QB progresses as planned, and it repurchases shares, Teck Resources Limited has more upside, and I view it as a buy.

