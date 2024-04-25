Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jane Funk - Chief Financial Officer
Dave Nelson - Chief Executive Officer
Harlee Olafson - Chief Risk Officer
Brad Winterbottom - President
Brad Peters - Minnesota Group President

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Operator

Thanks for standing by. My name is Mandeep, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the West Bancorporation, Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jane Funk, CFO. You may begin.

Jane Funk

Thank you. Welcome, everybody, and thank you for joining us today on our earnings call. Today I’ve got Dave Nelson, our CEO; Harlee Olafson, Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, Bank President; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota Group President, today for the call, and we’ll all be making comments.

I’ll start off by reading our fair disclosure statement. During today’s conference call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company.

We caution that such statements are predictions and that actual results may differ materially. Please see the forward-looking statement disclosures in our 2024 first quarter earnings release for more information about risks and uncertainties which may affect us. The information we will provide today is accurate as of March 31, 2024, and we undertake no duty to update the information.

And at this point, I’ll turn it over to Dave for opening

