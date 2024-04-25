Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CytomX Therapeutics: I'm Bullish; There's More Than One Masked Immunotherapy Company In Town

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • CytomX Therapeutics is a biotech company developing anticancer therapeutics using a technology that activates an immune response within the tumor microenvironment.
  • Their main pipeline candidate, CX-904, is a bispecific "probody" targeting EGFR and CD3, being assessed in a phase 1 trial.
  • The company has a strategic collaboration with Amgen for CX-904 and with Astellas for CX-2051, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting EpCAM.

woman putting on a full face mask

aerogondo/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is a biotech company specializing in the development of anticancer therapeutics, hoping to leverage a technology that allows for specific activation of an immune response within the tumor microenvironment. In one

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.08K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CTMX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CTMX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTMX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News