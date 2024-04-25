aerogondo/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is a biotech company specializing in the development of anticancer therapeutics, hoping to leverage a technology that allows for specific activation of an immune response within the tumor microenvironment. In one sense, they seem like a parallel, less-lucky version of Janux Therapeutics (JANX), a phase 1 biotech leveraging an early data readout into a multi-billion market cap.

That's not the case with CTMX, and today let's consider why that may be the case.

Pipeline Overview

CX-904

The current main pipeline candidate that CTMX is working on is CX-904, a bispecific "probody" that targets both EGFR and CD3, with the intention of ligating tumor cells that express EGFR with cytotoxic T cells. The probody piece of the equation is that the actual binding motif of the molecule is not innately active, and it's only once the molecule comes in contact with the unique "microenvironment" of the tumor that the binding site is exposed, and the antibody is able to do its job.

In so doing this, these companies making different masked antibodies are hoping to widen the therapeutic index of immunotherapy, helping to minimize on-target toxicity (particularly adverse events like rash and diarrhea, in the case of EGFR inhibition), in addition to aberrant activation of the immune system in the form of cytokine release syndrome, which has plagued approved bispecific antibodies.

CX-904 is being assessed in a phase 1 trial, primarily evaluating the safety and tolerability of the agent in different doses. CTMX guides that first data from this study should be available in the second half of 2024. The company expects that these data will help to inform which solid tumors should be the main focus for dose expansion later, as well.

This agent is being co-developed with Amgen (AMGN), with their original agreement giving CTMX a potential $455 million in developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestones.

CX-2051

CX-2051 is an antibody-drug conjugate targeting EpCAM, which is widely expressed in a variety of epithelial cancers. In the past, this has been a difficult target to exploit, since EpCAM is also widely expressed on normal tissues. CTMX hopes that, by masking the binding to EpCAM, that its activity can be strictly limited to the milieu of the solid tumor.

CX-2051 is being developed under a strategic collaboration with Astellas. The company announced a few weeks ago that the first patient in a phase 1 dose-escalation study was treated with the drug, and the company hopes to have data informing a go/no-go decision on dose expansion in 2025.

CX-801

Bringing up the rear in clinical development is CX-801, a masked version of interferon-alpha 2b, which may help to induce an inflammatory phenotype in tumors and increase the response to immune checkpoint inhibition. CTMX announced clearance of an IND to begin human studies for CX-801, with a phase 1 trial set to begin later this year.

Financial Overview

As of the 2023 annual report, CTMX held $182.9 million in current assets, with $17.2 million in cash and equivalents, and another $157.3 million in short-term investments. They recognized $101.2 million in collaboration revenue, offset by $107.7 million in operating expenses, mostly related to research and development.

After interest income, the company recognized a $0.6 million loss for the year. In raw terms, this implies that the cash burn rate is effectively nil; however, licensing and collaboration income is not going to be steady year over year, so if you take that off the table, CTMX has approximately 1.5 years of cash runway to fund operations.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - The market appears to like masked immunotherapies that have clinical data

Right now, there is a surge of interest in biotechs that are pursuing novel immunotherapy approaches. We've seen the approval of cell therapy for solid tumors, rumors of buyouts in the multiple billions for phase 1 companies, and all kinds of new and exciting paths for the tech.

There's little that undermines an investment in these kinds of biotechs more than run-of-the-mill lack of enthusiasm. Companies languish in early days of research for years, while they can't drum up the interest to raise funds from some kind of position of strength. A surge in biotech interest could make for an early gain for a company like CTMX, as they have not yet shown any significant issues with their platform.

Risk - This strategy still needs to prove itself

Even if you like the JANX thesis (which I'm on record as not believing in as much as the market), you have to admit that their data is still very early, and they relate mainly to either single-patient results, or to surrogate endpoints. I'm not even sure we've seen the full picture with respect to cytokine release syndrome, and I continue to follow that thread with interest.

CTMX doesn't even have those glimmers of signals yet. They've barely entered phase 1 trials, which definitely explains why they're being valued as a highly speculative venture.

Risk - Volatility of microcap stocks and shaky cash position

By their nature, these early-stage biotechs are very speculative, and many things can go wrong when it comes to investing in them. Even though they're only sitting at a $100 million market cap (at the time of writing), there is unfortunately more room to fall from here. Gains in the share price valuation from here likely hinge on a big bet: that the phase 1 trial data are going to be exciting.

I'm not a fan of counting on phase 1 trials to drum up interest. They're just not meant to prove that much, and CTMX still has a lot of proving to do.

Bottom-Line Summary

Full stop, I don't think CTMX is a sound investment plan for those looking in the biotech space. You'd be entering into a buy on the hopes that they'll see some kind of explosive growth, ala the Janux Therapeutics story. Best of luck, if that's your strategy. However, it is undeniable, as well, that the potential for outsized appreciation is there, and that could open all kinds of doors for the company in terms of fundraising and future prospects.

Considering the relatively safe cash position (currently holding cash and investments 1.5x the market cap), ongoing partnerships, and an exciting tech platform, I think CTMX is worthy of consideration as a speculative buy, with potential for notable catalysts as early as 2024. I would not overextend by any stretch, as this is a highly risky company, but there are a lot of converging threads that may play out in the company's favor in the near term.