West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Quintin Lai - Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Eric Green - President and Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Birkett - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial and Operations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Larew - William Blair
Jacob Johnson - Stephens
Paul Knight - KeyBanc
Michael Ryskin - Bank of America
Justin Bowers - Deutsche Bank
David Windley - Jefferies
Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to West Pharmaceutical Services First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference may be recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host Quintin Lai, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Quintin Lai

Thank you, Olivia. Good morning, and welcome to West's first quarter 2024 conference call. We issued our financial results this morning and the release has been posted in the investors section on the company's website located at westpharma.com. This morning, we will review our financial results, provide an update on our business and present an updated financial outlook for the full year 2024. There is a slide presentation that accompanies today's call and a copy of that presentation is available on the investors section of our website.

On slide four is our safe harbor statement. Statements made by management on this call and in the accompanying presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities law. These statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions, current expectations, estimates and forecasts. The company's future results are influenced by many factors beyond the control of the company. Actual results could differ

