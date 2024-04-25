Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 25, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrea Walton - IR
Kevin Riley - President, CEO & Director
Marcy Mutch - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Terrell - Stephens
Chris McGratty - KBW
Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's First Interstate BancSystem First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And now at this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Ms. Andrea Walton. Please go ahead ma’am.

Andrea Walton

Thanks, good morning. Thank you for joining us for our first quarter earnings conference call.

As we begin, please note that the information provided during this call will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed by those statements. I'd like to direct all listeners to read the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in our earnings release as well as the risk factors identified in the annual report and our more recent periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Relevant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements are included in the earnings release and in our SEC filings. The company does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements made today. A copy of our earnings release, which contains non-GAAP financial measures, is available on our website at fibk.com. Information regarding our use of the non-GAAP financial measures may be found in the body of the earnings release, and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the earnings release we referenced.

Joining us from management this morning are Kevin Riley, our Chief Executive Officer; and

