Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel's Q1 2024 Results Magnify Further Woes Ahead

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Intel stock has lost over a quarter of its value this year, making it one of the worst-performing stocks in the semiconductor index.
  • Intel's valuation divergence from peers continue to reflect increasing execution risks given rising company-specific woes, spanning extended Foundry losses, limited data center AI processor share gains, and an elevated China exposure.
  • Taken together, the Intel stock continues to face a wide-ranging plate of downside risks with limited room for near-term respite.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has lost more than a quarter of its value this year. It has become one of the worst performing stocks in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX), while peers continue to

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly, exclusive research content and ideas, and tools designed for growth investing, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to research coverage, exclusive ideas and complementary financial models
  • Monitored and regularly updated price alerts for our coverage
  • A compilation of complementary tools such as growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
9.18K Followers

Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News