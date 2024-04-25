Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 REITs In Focus: Delivering A Mixed Bag For Investors

Apr. 25, 2024 7:20 PM ETADC, AGNC, DLR, ELS, PLD1 Comment
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Three great REITs delivering long-term growth in earnings.
  • One REIT that pays out a massive yield, but the price chart tells the story. The dividend is offset by long-term declines.
  • One REIT loved by Wall Street despite awful growth. Somehow it achieved one of the highest multiples among equity REITs.
Five dogs in dog school outdoor

PK-Photos

You should be entertained. It isn't about the length, it's about the attitude. Right?

First REIT

Agree Realty (ADC) reported Q1 2024 results. ADC has done quite well over the last several years. They've demonstrated faster AFFO per share growth than

Get your 2 week free trial subscription today! | InsiderAdvantageGeorgia

You should try our service. Unlike most services, our service is backed by a real portfolio. Not a "model" portfolio. Not hypothetical positions. Not 7 different portfolios we made up in Google Sheets so we can brag about the good one. None of that crap. 

You get real-time alerts on every trade. See current and past positions. I'm sick of analysts who have to retroactively pick a "portfolio" or get creative about defining "returns". Beat the index or get out. 

Ask your analyst to share their portfolio value each month so you can verify their returns. When they object, try us.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
61.4K Followers

Colorado Wealth Management is a REIT specialist who began his decades-long investment career in a family-owned realtor office before launching his own company and embracing his drive for deep-dive REIT analysis. He holds an MBA and has passed all 3 CFA exams. He focuses on Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, and preferred shares.

He leads the investing group The REIT Forum. Features of the group include: Exclusive REIT focus analysis, proprietary charts and data models, real-time trade alerts posted multiple times a month, multiple subscriber-only portfolios, and access to the service's team of analysts and support staff for dialogue and questions on the REIT space. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELS, PLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
AGNC--
AGNC Investment Corp.
DLR--
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
ELS--
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
PLD--
Prologis, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News