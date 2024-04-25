5 REITs In Focus: Delivering A Mixed Bag For Investors

PK-Photos

First REIT

Agree Realty (ADC) reported Q1 2024 results. ADC has done quite well over the last several years. They've demonstrated faster AFFO per share growth than peers and they did it while reducing leverage and reducing exposure to non-investment grade tenants:

That's outstanding success. The guidance for 2024 came in a bit higher than the consensus forecast. I'll admit that was a little bit better than I was expecting also.

Net lease REITs face challenges to AFFO growth when interest rates increase. They suffer from having to refinance at higher rates (though ADC looks great for debt maturity). The second challenge is the impact on external growth. Due to higher interest rates, almost all REITs are facing a higher WACC (weighted average cost of capital). For net lease REITs, a significant portion of their growth in AFFO per share comes from issuing equity at an accretive spread.

When the REIT is buying real estate at a 7.7% cap rate but the WACC is only 6.4% to 6.5%, that's going to improve AFFO per share. Shares outstanding increase, but total AFFO increases faster.

Want them to just generate the same level of total AFFO growth without issuing shares? Just tell management how to get a billion dollars of real estate for free.

Better yet, tell me. I'd like to get a billion dollars of real estate for free.

For more research, see our Q1 2024 ADC update.

Moving on!

Second REIT

I tell readers frequently how much I'm not excited about AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). I'll do it again. That dividend yield looks great, but core EPS is propped up by old swaps lowering the cost of funds. Further, AGNC has been able to issue equity and invest it in new MBS at higher yields.

That may seem great, but isn't a sustainable path to generating wealth.

As a rule of thumb, those dividend yields in mid teens are usually going with a share price that will decline over time. It has ups and downs, but you should expect more downs than ups.

I go into much detail on how this works in our guide on how to trick core EPS.

Want to see what it looks like when a REIT is just gradually bleeding out value?

The concerning part isn't simply that the price is down over five years. The big concern is how well that line fits the slope.

If you think there were no dividend cuts in 10 years, please just look it up.

Third REIT

This time we're going to highlight Digital Realty (DLR).

After years of being a disappointment, DLR caught a bid with Wall Street on the hype about AI. Think artificial intelligence is leading to booming demand for data centers. Seems like a good thesis.

Think DLR is going to deliver massive growth in AFFO per share?

Take it up with management. Because they guided for only 1.3% growth in AFFO per share at the midpoint.

That would be similar to AFFO per share for the last five years.

Super impressive. Yet DLR is trading at one of the highest multiples of AFFO among the equity REITs.

Is it DLR's growth in AFFO per share slow because their dividend is so huge? Nope. The yield is only 3.5%.

Fourth REIT

Equity Lifestyle (ELS) also reported already.

ELS is had a pretty good quarter as they were raising guidance. Who doesn't like that?

Well, some investors didn't. ELS underperformed.

I think a factor there was that their Q2 2024 guidance came in low. The full-year was good, but some investors may have focused on the Q2 2024 projections coming in below consensus estimates.

I think the more interesting factor was the decline in memberships for Thousands Trails. That's the program they use to bring in more travelers.

I went over this in much greater detail in our Q1 2024 ELS update.

Fifth REIT

We're already on REIT five and didn't talk about Prologis (PLD) yet?

Well, I like PLD.

Why do people disagree with me?

Some investors are concerned because it's a REIT. Rising treasury yields are a pain for the sector. Yeah, I know. It's much more annoying when you're a professional dedicated to analyzing REITs.

Others think we're going to have a recession (slowing leasing). That's certainly a possibility, but the S&P 500 isn't exactly screaming "recession." Why does PLD need to be priced for a recession but the S&P 500 doesn't?

Some think the construction in industrial will be a big headwind. It's a headwind for the current quarter, but that should burn off pretty fast. Online sales (of physical goods) require substantially more industrial space than retail sales. The online sales take up about three times more space per dollar of sales.

Online sales can still be very profitable because the seller doesn't have to deal with the retail space. In many cases, the seller also may cut out a middle man that was charging them a substantial commission.

Consequently, industrial rents could still rise substantially before it would have a big impact on equation.

Digital Realty vs. Prologis

Look, I think PLD is simply a much better REIT.

I think it may help to see the trend lines for FFO per share:

Yeah, that's pretty clear.

Conclusion

I like ADC, but I want to see it get cheaper.

AGNC can be fine for trading when the price-to-book gets low, but this isn't it. Income investors are ignoring a long-term trend down in share prices.

DLR is finally hot with Wall Street, but they're not hot with me. Six years of AFFO per share growing around 0%, but Wall Street still thinks the big growth is just one more year away. It's regularly been one more year away.

ELS is a great REIT. One of my favorites, if we ignore valuation. On valuation, there are some other housing REITs I would pick first. However, the gap isn't that very large any more. ELS has declined pretty hard and it's becoming one of the better values in the housing REIT sector (despite a higher AFFO multiple).

PLD is a great industrial REIT. Huge player. Strong balance sheet. Plenty to like. Short-term headwind to supply doesn't outweigh long-term tailwind from e-commerce driving greater demand.