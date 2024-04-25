John M Lund Photography Inc

Reviewing Alphabet's Q1 2024 Earnings Report

In Q1 2024, Alphabet (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GOOGL) delivered a beat on both top and bottom lines (Revenue: $80.54B [+15% y/y] vs. est. $78.70B & EPS: $1.89 [+61% y/y] vs. est. $1.50).

Alphabet Q1 2024 Press Release

The strength in Alphabet's results was driven by broad strength across Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud. While the investment media narrative around Alphabet has been quite negative for several quarters, Alphabet's leadership dismissed the idea of GenAI posing an innovator's dilemma for Alphabet - highlighting their research and infrastructure lead in artificial intelligence and AI's elementary role in all of Alphabet's core business lines during the earnings conference call. And, looking at these numbers, I believe the "Google is dying" narrative is dead in the water.

Alphabet Q1 2024 Press Release

While Alphabet is delivering healthy growth once again, management is continuing with its durable cost-cutting plans, with Alphabet's employee count down 5% year-over-year to 180.9K in Q1 2024. Consequently, Alphabet's operating margin rose to 32% this quarter, up 700 bps y/y.

Alphabet Q1 2024 Press Release

Now, Alphabet is spending big on AI infrastructure capex. However, the business just generated $16.8B in free cash flow in Q1 and is on track to generate ~$80B in 2024! In recent years, Alphabet adopted a shareholder-friendly capital buyback program (which just got a fresh $70B boost), and we now also have a dividend in place.

Despite facing several challenges, Alphabet remains a free cash flow machine. And as I see it, Alphabet's humongous capital return program renders it an infinite buyback pump similar to peers such as Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). With Alphabet's leadership team still working on durably re-engineering its cost base, we can comfortably expect further upside in operating margins (profitability) in upcoming quarters.

Alphabet's Fair Value And Expected Return

In light of its Q1 2024 report, Alphabet's stock has risen by ~12%. With this jump, GOOGL stock now boasts a P/E ratio of ~27x, which is more or less in line with big tech peers such as Microsoft and Apple. The relative valuation discount attached to Alphabet is gone, and I feel vindicated about our thoughts on this subject from a year ago:

While Alphabet's heavy exposure to a cyclical advertising industry is a good reason for its stock to trade at a discount to some of its big tech peers, most of these tech giants seem to have similar financial performance (i.e., single-digit revenue growth and earnings in contraction). Hence, Alphabet shouldn't really be trading at a ~30% discount to its peers on a relative basis. Source: Google Stock: Earnings, Buybacks, Valuations, Technicals, And More

As you may know, I have been bullish on GOOGL stock for a while now. However, with Alphabet's valuation catching up to its big tech peers (some of which I'm bearish on), I think it's the right time to re-evaluate GOOGL's long-term risk/reward. Let's do so using a valuation model. The assumptions for this five-year model are quite straightforward, but I'll walk you through the tricky ones quickly.

Alphabet's current FCF margin stands at ~20-21%. However, in this model, we will use an optimized FCF margin, which refers to steady or mature state margins. Currently, Alphabet is re-investing aggressively to drive future growth in its business, but when the company reaches terminal growth, I believe Alphabet will generate an FCF margin of 25%-30%. To remain conservative with the model, I have opted for a 25% FCF margin assumption.

According to Seeking Alpha, Alphabet's consensus revenue estimate for 2029 currently stands at $531B. This estimate implies a five-year CAGR revenue growth rate of ~9%.

SeekingAlpha

For my model, I have assumed a 10% CAGR revenue growth rate for the next five years, given my belief that AI could unlock massive new revenue opportunities for Alphabet.

Generally, I utilize a 15% discount rate in my DCF models. However, I think Alphabet's business resilience and robust cash flow generation warrant a lower discount rate. For this exercise, I assumed a required IRR (discount rate) of 10%, which is what I have used only for Microsoft and Apple in the past.

Here's my updated valuation model for Alphabet:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

As you can see above, Alphabet's fair value is ~$125 per share (or $1.56T market cap). With the stock currently trading around $177, Alphabet is now overvalued by ~30%. While you may choose to add back Alphabet's huge cash hoard of $100B+ (~$8 per share), the stock is in overvalued territory.

Assuming a base case P/FCF (exit) multiple of ~20x, Alphabet's stock could rise from $177 to $256 at a CAGR rate of 7.7% over the next five years.

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Yes, Alphabet's expected CAGR return is higher than treasury yields, so it's a worthwhile investment for anyone looking for a low-volatility tech stock. However, Alphabet's expected CAGR return falls short of our investment hurdle rate of 10%, and so, we're no longer buyers of GOOGL.

Concluding Thoughts: Is Google A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Q1 Earnings?

In Big Tech's Big Breakdown, The Technical Setup Ahead Of Earnings, I highlighted Alphabet's technical setup as the best one among big tech stocks reporting this week. And with Alphabet blowing past consensus expectations for Q1, the stock is off to the races. Now, as a long-term shareholder, I'm enjoying these gains. That said, GOOGL stock is now running well ahead of TQI's fair value estimate and the long-term risk/reward from here isn't attractive enough to warrant fresh buys.

Considering Alphabet's business strength and valuation realities, I'm moving to the sidelines on this stock. We will continue to own all of our shares, but we won't be buying again until GOOGL experiences a sizable time or price correction.

Key Takeaway: I rate Alphabet "Neutral/Hold" at $177 per share.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, concerns, and/or questions in the comments section below.