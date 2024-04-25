Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Lately we have been taking a closer look at UK stocks given the relative undervaluation compared to U.S. markets. Unfortunately the UK is overweight commodity producers and banks, two sectors we prefer to avoid. Still, there are some attractive companies in other sectors, which also appear to be trading at a discount compared to U.S. peers.

One example is InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG), which can be thought of as the UK's version of Marriott International (MAR) or Hilton Worldwide (HLT). The company has a very attractive business model, where it charges fees for hotel management and brand use, controlling some of the most valuable brands in the world, including Holiday Inn. Still, given where we are in the economic cycle and its current valuation, we see shares more as a "Hold" right now.

One thing we particularly liked about the company, in addition to its strong brands, is that it has a very powerful loyalty program that is growing rapidly, and already counts more than 130 million loyalty members. These members are ~10x more likely to book directly, and they spend on average about ~20% more than non-members. This gives the company a strong competitive advantage, and makes it less reliant on online travel agencies (OTAs) such as Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Expedia Group (EXPE).

Similarly, the company is putting increasing attention to its mobile app, which gives the company more control over the booking process, and reduces third-party commissions, which gives it the option to pass some of the savings to customers as loyalty points or other types of promotions.

Company Overview

InterContinental Hotels Group operates nearly a million rooms across 19 brands, mostly in the mid-scale to luxury segments. Its Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotel brands are the world’s largest. InterContinental is the world’s largest luxury hotel brand with more than 220 open hotels and a further 100 in the pipeline. The company also offers suites for longer stays, a business which is growing rapidly.

We like its asset light, mostly franchised, and geographically diverse business model. The company has significant growth locked in, as the company currently has a mid-single-digit share of hotel industry rooms, but has more than ten percent share of the rooms in the global hotel industry's under-construction pipeline. The fastest growing segment is Luxury & Lifestyle with over 50% growth. The company estimates that the embedded annual fee revenue from the pipeline is approximately $0.5 billion. This figure could be higher assuming some revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth, food and bar and other revenue in managed contracts, and other ancillary fee streams.

FY2023 Results

The company reported FY23 earnings results on February 20th, and one key takeaway is that the company got very close in 2023 to pre-Covid levels of occupancy.

Thanks in part to higher prices it was able to deliver increased profits. The company has returned the balance sheet to a very healthy leverage ratio, and it is returning significant amounts of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Our key takeaway is that the company can deliver substantial earnings growth as long as the economy remains relatively healthy and growing, as it has significant operating leverage. Another point worth mentioning is that the company is currently growing earnings mostly through improved margins and price increases, and occupancy gains remain difficult.

Financials

InterContinental Hotels Group has an enviable fee margin of 59.3%, which was 3.4% higher compared to 2022. While revenue was up 17% year-over-year, adjusted EPS increased 33%, giving the company the confidence to increase dividend payments by 10%, and invest heavily in share repurchases.

The company seeks to maintain an investment grade credit rating, and plans to limit leverage to 2.5x to 3.0x. The company ended 2023 with net debt of $2.27 billion, and EBITDA of $1.08 billion, resulting in a leverage ratio of approximately 2.1x.

While revenue is very close to pre-Covid levels, thanks to margin improvements and share count reduction, its EPS has roughly doubled.

Data by YCharts

RevPAR and Occupancy Trends

It is important to note that the post-Covid recovery trend appears to be stalling now that occupancy levels have gotten very close to those seen before the pandemic. While the company continues to see some gains in the average daily rate (ADR), or the average prices it charges per room per night, occupancy gains have been mostly absent the last few quarters. China also looks particularly weak, with ADR there stalling as well.

Peers

Compared to Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide, the company offers a significantly higher forward dividend yield, currently above 2%, compared to sub 1% its peers offer. We think the three companies are quality franchises, and according to IHG there is a global trend where the main brands have been taking market share (slide 32).

Seeking Alpha

The company is trading at a significant discount to its U.S. peers, as most valuation multiples show in the table below. A big part of the discount appears to be related to it being a UK company, and its high exposure to the Chinese market is probably worrying some investors as well.

Seeking Alpha

Sustainability

All of the three giant hotel brand owners and operators we have discussed have good sustainability practices. For example, InterContinental Hotels Group is increasingly de-carbonizing its existing hotels, developing new ones that operate with very low carbon emissions, and is using more renewable energy in its operations. They all appear to treat employees reasonably well, with all of them having a decent Glassdoor rating of 4/5.

Environmental non-profit CDP gives Marriott International and InterContinental Hotels Group a 'B' grade on their climate change efforts, and has not yet score Hilton Worldwide for 2023, but its last grade for 2021 was also a 'B' score.

Company Factor Evaluated Grade Marriott International Climate Change 2023 B Intercontinental Hotels Group Climate Change 2023 B Hilton Worldwide Climate Change 2023 Not Scored Click to enlarge

Shareholder Returns

InterContinental Hotels Group has a history of converting more than a hundred percent of its earnings into free cash-flow. This has enabled the company to return significant amounts of capital to shareholders.

It repurchased 5% to 6% percent of shares in each of 2022 and 2023, and it is expecting to return over one billion dollars in 2024 through dividends and share buybacks. Of the three companies compared, it currently has the highest dividend yield, and the highest shareholder yield as well.

Data by YCharts

Future Outlook

The industry estimates global growth in hotel room nights consumed to grow at a ~4% CAGR. We find the estimate optimistic, especially for China given its current economic weakness. Still, it is true that tourism and travel have, in general, experienced above GDP growth for some time as more people enter the middle class around the world and spend discretionary income traveling and visiting new countries.

We believe growth will probably be closer to 3%, as alternative accommodations take market share, and reduced consumer discretionary income limits travel demand growth, due to consumers facing higher financing costs and higher debt levels.

In any case, InterContinental Hotels Group has several growth vectors. It benefits from the number of hotels in its ecosystem increasing, from RevPAR growth, operating leverage, reinvesting earnings and share buybacks. When everything is put together, guidance is for adjusted EPS growth in a 12% to 15% range, which needless to say is quite attractive.

As previously mentioned, the company has already secured significant growth with many hotels currently in construction in the pipeline. For example, the company's largest market, the Americas, has about 21% growth secured in its pipeline, while EMEAA has secured 33% growth, and China about 59%.

Valuation

Given the company's attractive business model and financials, secured growth in its pipeline, and generous shareholder returns, the Price/Earnings multiple appears reasonable. It currently stands at roughly 22x, which is almost 15% below its ten-year average of 25.3x.

Data by YCharts

Based on our estimates for future earnings, we calculate a net present value per share of approximately $101, which is very close to where shares are currently trading. We are basically taking the average analyst estimate for the next three years, and then assuming a 9% compounded annual growth rate until 2034 to be conservative, as we see the 12% to 15% guidance difficult to achieve over the full economic cycle.

Given the sensitivity of the travel sector to economic conditions, we will give shares more serious consideration during an economic downturn.

EPS Discounted @ 10% FY 24E 4.5 4.09 FY 25E 5.14 4.25 FY 26E 6.24 4.69 FY 27E 6.80 4.65 FY 28E 7.41 4.60 FY 29E 8.08 4.56 FY 30E 8.81 4.52 FY 31E 9.60 4.48 FY 32E 10.47 4.44 FY 33E 11.41 4.40 FY 34E 12.43 4.36 Terminal Value @ 3% terminal growth 162.96 51.92 NPV $100.95 Click to enlarge

Analysts are not very optimistic either, with the average price target slightly below where shares are currently trading. Although it is worth pointing out there is wide disparity in their forecasts, with the highest target at $116, and the lowest at $75.

Seeking Alpha

Using Seeking Alpha's advanced graphing functionality, we can perform a regression analysis on the share price. When doing so, it becomes clear that shares have recently spiked above trend, adding one more reason to be cautious.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

Travel is highly discretionary, and recessions tend to cause revenue per available room declines, as well as lower average occupancy. The company has a significant percentage of its revenue coming from China, which is currently experiencing weak economic conditions. Its main market, the U.S., is also showing some signs of consumer economic stress, for example car loans and credit card balances are showing increased delinquencies.

Data by YCharts

There is also a risk that a new pandemic could arrive, at a global or regional level. The hotel industry is also facing significant competition from alternative accommodation providers, such as Airbnb (ABNB) and Booking Holdings (BKNG). This is in addition to the more traditional risks of foreign exchange variations, regulatory changes, and potential customer information security risks.

In addition to the general industry risks, there are some risks specific to the company. This includes potential loss of customer data and privacy breaches, similar to what Marriott International experienced a few years ago. Its brand could also lose their appeal if they are not refreshed and adapted to changing consumer tastes. Finally, we see risks of overpaying for acquisitions. So far the company appears to have delivered good returns on its acquisitions, but it can be easy to overpay or to purchase assets close to the peak of an economic cycle.

Conclusion

InterContinental Hotels Group is a company worth following, it has some of the world's most valuable hotel brands, and a very attractive business model. Its loyalty program and mobile app further increase its competitive moat. The valuation currently appears very reasonable, and more attractive compared to U.S. peers.

Still we would caution that the travel sector remains highly discretionary, and the company could suffer if the global economy goes into a recession and discretionary income is reduced. As we showed in the previous graph, there are worrying signs in the U.S. that consumers are increasingly strained, with auto loans and credit card delinquencies spiking recently. This could temporarily reverse some of the pricing and occupancy gains IHG has made. We plan to continue following the company, as we like its business model, geographic diversification, and embedded growth in its robust pipeline. Still, we do not think this is the best time to start buying shares in the company.

