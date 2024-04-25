Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bears Come Out Of Hibernation

Summary

  • This week's AAII Sentiment Survey saw only 32.1% of respondents report as bullish, the lowest percentage since 11/2/23.
  • Given the drop in bulls, bears have picked up to 34%. However, that reading was little changed week-over-week, with a modest 0.1 percentage point increase.
  • Although the increase in bearish sentiment has been less pronounced, the inverse moves with bullish sentiment have been enough to push the bull-bear spread into negative territory for the first time since 11/3.

The S&P 500 may have rebounded since this time last week, but sentiment has continued its slide. This week's AAII Sentiment Survey saw only 32.1% of respondents report as bullish, the lowest percentage since 11/2/23.

In total, bullish sentiment

This article was written by

