Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.96K Followers

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCPK:PDRDF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Florence Tresarrieu - IR
Alexandre Ricard - Chairman and CEO
Helene de Tissot - EVP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Andrea Pistacchi - Bank of America
Simon Hales - Citi
Sanjeet Aujla - UBS
Sarah Simon - Morgan Stanley
Edward Mundy - Jefferies
Trevor Stirling - Bernstein
Laurence Whyatt - Barclays
Jeremy Fialko - HSBC

Florence Tresarrieu

Welcome, everyone, and good morning. So, we're very pleased to welcome you to our Q3 FY 2024 Sales Calls. Helene is going to start with a few opening remarks and then we're going to jump straight into Q&A. [Operator Instructions]

Helene, over to you.

Helene de Tissot

Thank you, Florence. Good morning. Good morning all and thanks for joining this Q3 sales call today. So, I guess you've been reading the press release published on our website this morning.

Today, we are reporting a robust performance for the first nine months. We've been improving momentum at Q3, with organic net sales stable. Organic net sales for the first nine months are at minus 2%.

I'm pleased to highlight that volumes in Q3 are back to growth at circa plus 1%, which is a strong positive signal after four consecutive semesters of decline. This includes, by the way, growth on our strategic international brands also at plus 1%.

The strength of our diversified premium international portfolio and our broad geographical footprint, balanced across regions and between mature and emerging markets, enabled us to largely offset contraction albeit for very different reasons in U.S. and in China.

Our performance year-to-date is robust as we have now exited post-COVID supercycle in most markets, with normalization now largely completed outside the U.S. So, please allow me to first highlight strong performance in some of

Recommended For You

About PDRDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PDRDF

Trending Analysis

Trending News