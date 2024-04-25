Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.96K Followers

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 25, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Natalie Hairsto - IR
Bart Caraway - Chairman, President & CEO
John McWhorter - CFO
Audrey Duncan - CCO

Conference Call Participants

Bernard Von Gizycki - Deutsche Bank
Michael Rose - Raymond James
Woody Lay - KBW
Thomas Wendler - Stephens

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Third Coast Bancshares First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Natalie Hairston. Thank you. You may begin.

Natalie Hairston

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for Third Coast Bancshares conference call and webcast to review our first quarter 2024 results. With me today is Bart Caraway, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; John McWhorter, Chief Financial Officer; and Audrey Duncan, Chief Credit Officer. First, a few housekeeping items. There will be a replay of today's call, and it will be available by webcast on the Investors section of our website at ir.thirdcoast.bank. There will also be a telephonic replay available until May 2, and more information on how to access these replay features was included in yesterday's earnings release.

Please note that the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, April 25, 2024, and therefore, you are advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of replay listening or transcript reading. In addition, the comments made by management during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management. However, various risks, uncertainties and contingencies could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in the statements made by management.

Recommended For You

About TCBX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCBX

Trending Analysis

Trending News