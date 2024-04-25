Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.96K Followers

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 25, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Kessel - President and CEO
Joel Rahn - EVP, Commercial Lending
Gavin Mohr - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Nosal - Hovde Group
Damon DelMonte - KBW
John Rodis - Janney

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2024 First Quarter Results. All lines have been placed on mute during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for question and answer at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand this conference call over to our host, Brad Kessel, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

William Kessel

Good morning, and welcome to today's call. Thank you for joining us for Independent Bank Corporation's conference call and webcast to discuss the company's first quarter 2024 results. I am Brad Kessel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and joining me is Gavin Mohr, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Joel Rahn, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking.

Before we begin today's call, I would like to direct you to the important information on Page 2 of our presentation, specifically the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. If anyone does not already have a copy of the press release issued by us today, you can access it at the company's website, independentbank.com. The agenda for today's call will include prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session and then closing remarks.

Independent Bank Corporation reported first quarter 2024 net income of $16 million or $0.76 per diluted share versus net income of $13 million or $0.61 per diluted share in the prior year period. I am very pleased with our first quarter 2024 results, driving organic growth on both sides of the balance sheet, with loans up 5.3% and core deposits up 9%. We were

