Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jackie Bolles - Executive Director, Treasury and IR
Dave Graziosi - Chairman and CEO
Fred Bohley - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer
Justin Pellegrino - Melius Research
Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan
Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley
Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Allison Transmission's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Doug, and I will be your conference call operator today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After prepared remarks, Allison Transmission executives will conduct a question-and-answer session and conference call participants will be given instructions at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Jackie Bolles, Executive Director of Treasury and Investor Relations. Go ahead, Jackie.

Jackie Bolles

Thank you, Doug. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me this afternoon are Dave Graziosi, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer and Fred Bohley, our Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

As a reminder, this conference call, webcast and this afternoon's presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of allisontransmission.com. A replay of this call will be available through May 9.

As noted on Slide 2 of the presentation, many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, including those set forth in our first quarter 2024 earnings press release, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other general economic factors. Should one

