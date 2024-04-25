Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 8:57 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.96K Followers

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 25, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Vandervoort - Chief Legal Officer
Mala Murthy - Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Laizer Kornwasser - President of Enterprise Growth and Global Markets.

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Davis - Barclays
Lisa Gill - JPMorgan
Jailendra Singh - Truist
Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler
Sean Dodge - RBC Capital
Allen Lutz - Bank of America
Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald
George Hill - Deutsche Bank
Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore
Daniel Grosslight - Citi

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Teladoc Health Q1 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Matt, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines have be muted during the presentation portion of the call. There'll be some opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to pass the conference over to our host, Adam Vandervoort, Chief Legal Officer, Teladoc. Adam, please go ahead.

Adam Vandervoort

Thank you and good afternoon. Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2024 financial results. This press release and the accompanying slide presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of the teladochealth.com website.

On this call to discuss the results are: Mala Murthy, our Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Laizer Kornwasser, our President of Enterprise Growth and Global Markets.

During this call, we will also discuss our outlook. And our prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Please note that we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are important in evaluating Teladoc Health's performance. Details on the relationship between these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations thereof can be found in the press release that

Recommended For You

About TDOC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TDOC

Trending Analysis

Trending News