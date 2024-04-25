Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 9:00 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.96K Followers

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jud Henry - Senior Vice President and Head, Investor Relations
Mike Sievert - President and Chief Executive Officer
Peter Osvaldik - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Jon Freier - President, Consumer Group
Michael Katz - President, Marketing, Strategy and Products
Callie Field - President, T-Mobile Business Group

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rollins - Citi
John Hodulik - UBS
Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson
Jonathan Chaplin - New Street Research
Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley
David Barden - Bank of America
Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo
Sam McHugh - BNP Paribas
Kannan Venkateshwar - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] You may also submit a question via X by sending a post to @TMobileIR or @MikeSievert using the $TMUS.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jud Henry, Senior Vice President, Strategic Advisor Investor Relations for T-Mobile US. Please go ahead, sir.

Jud Henry

Welcome to T-Mobile's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Mike Sievert, our President and CEO; Peter Osvaldik, our CFO; and as well as other members of the senior leadership team.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. We provide a comprehensive list of risk factors in our SEC filings, which I encourage you to review.

Our earnings release, investor fact book and other documents related to our results, as well as reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP results discussed on this call can be found in the Quarterly Results section of the Investor Relations

Recommended For You

About TMUS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMUS

Trending Analysis

Trending News