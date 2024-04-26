4kodiak

Well, Steve [Jobs], I think there's more than one way of looking at it. I think it's more like we both had this rich neighbor named Xerox and I broke into his house to steal the TV set and found out that you had already stolen it." -Microsoft Founder Bill Gates (Responding to accusations from Steve Jobs that Microsoft 'stole' Windows from Apple)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had another blockbuster quarter. The firm beat on the top and bottom lines and reported considerable successes in the mass monetization of artificial intelligence, something that is being undertaken through proven business lines possessing the trust of billions of loyal customers. My last article talked about the artificial intelligence integration with Microsoft Co-Pilot. This appears to be going very well. The earnings report showed a lot of strength.

· Revenue was $61.9 billion and increased 17%

· Operating income was $27.6 billion and increased 23%

· Net income was $21.9 billion and increased 20%

· Diluted earnings per share was $2.94 and increased 20%

One of the important things to remember with a firm like Microsoft is that the bulk of the value is based on earnings far into the future. Microsoft's history and current competitive prowess give me faith that it is perhaps the best positioned to monetize artificial intelligence way beyond what people currently expect.

And while there is some sourness on Technology given a lack of progress on inflation and a prolific recent run, even some of the vocal bears on Tech still say if you have to own it, Microsoft will do the best. I like to call that certain mix of street smarts and aggressiveness mixed with the talent and capital necessary to succeed in AI that Satya Nadella has led Artificial Wintelligence. Increasingly, he's proven quite a chess player.

In this article, I want to talk about that sharp-elbow spirit that Bill Gates pioneered. Satya Nadella has embodied it and expanded upon it. He has brought the oldest and once sleepy member of the Magnificent Seven to the very head of the competitive pack in the most important technological thematic development of the 2020s. This CEO and the momentum of the formidable organization he captains should not be underestimated.

The firm is showing burgeoning strength across the business, and the wide moat for many product lines and huge network of the world's most valuable companies will prove very fertile ground for the firm's leading-edge AI tools. As you can see below, the revenue growth in Intelligent Cloud has been steady and upward.

For instance, one key area that you have to trust management on as we move forward in the AI revolution is acquisitions. Mr. Nadella's sense and poise here have been exemplary and created formidable breastworks at the heights of the global economy. This fortified competitive position that Microsoft continues to buttress will likely be very difficult to dislodge it from. And incredibly expensive.

Silicon Valley (and Seattle, of course) have changed the human experience more profoundly than any commercial force in history. Revolution once primarily occurred in the political or social arenas, but commercial and technological revolutions are at least as potent as their predecessors. The very nature of how we interact and transact has been changed by companies who pushed the limits of technology and created shareholder value on a scale that was unimaginable even in the 20th century.

Microsoft (MSFT) has had a prolific rise to become the world's largest company on the heels of its decades-long rival, Apple (AAPL). Many in younger generations who only know these two commercial behemoths by their genre-defining products may forget that a bitter rivalry and mutual admiration of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates marked the early days of the two giants of Big Tech.

The sanitized side of Silicon Valley's amazing products is that they are graciously introduced by the mind-bending, marriage-ending work of the collaboration of tens of thousands of highly talented individuals. Certainly, there is something to this. But at the end of the day, the same raw animal spirits that drive markets also drive Silicon Valley.

And a lot of the time, the competition for the most lucrative heights in the economy ain't exactly beanbag. Microsoft is considered the low-beta, safer component of the Magnificent Seven, but if you don't see Satya Nadella and the seasoned Technology giant he leads as bare-knuckle boxers capable of knocking the other Magnificent Seven competition square in the nose, then you haven't been paying attention.

Microsoft brought the harbinger of the modern AI revolution, Open AI to the world. Not only that, the firm has managed to constantly end up on top and to ensure that it benefits from the underlying Technology.

Satya Nadella showed a prescience with artificial intelligence in general, and a willingness to make the big investments needed to succeed, that has exceeded the prescience of every other Magnificent Seven CEO aside from perhaps Jensen Huang. He even has made Bing, the former butt of jokes, into a viable business.

Microsoft continues to be very aggressive in talent acquisition necessary to succeed in artificial intelligence. A recent high-profile hire to implement the Co-Pilot launch is very promising.

Analysts have not caught up to Microsoft's burgeoning revenue and earnings growth. I don't think they will anytime soon because the firm's ability to execute and the platform it has simply is the best suited for mass-market artificial intelligence success.

Microsoft has repeatedly proven that it is better than peers at navigating potentially thorny antitrust issues. While this may seem negligible now, this is an important advantage that will potentially cause incremental outperformance over longer periods of time.

But there is also a more sinister side in most technologies, especially in artificial intelligence where a handful of companies, or "Big AI," are now buying up most of the AI-relevant talent. The talent itself becomes a strategic asset that companies vie over and deploy resources for. Microsoft is a master at this game, and Satya Nadella's real-politick prowess in AI is shining through.

This side of the Tech industry is all too true to those who've operated inside it, and vital to understanding the publicly traded firms leading today's vital commercial revolutions. But there is also a deep-seated, animalistic competition that is at the heart of these companies and what is necessary to succeed in the trillion-dollar club.

Microsoft invented modern personal computing and has a proficiency in mass-market business software that has never been equaled. But what many people are missing when they look at Microsoft and see it as overvalued, as if it were one of its smaller and less capable peers, is that the firm's cast eco-system is being rapidly reinvented with artificial intelligence.

So when people think of the direct ways Microsoft is monetizing artificial intelligence, as impressive and prodigious as they are, this understates how the exciting technology is improving Microsoft across all its segments in a way that should prove highly accretive for long-term shareholders. Furthermore, Microsoft has already been gaining market share on Amazon in the vital cloud market.

As Satya Nadella noted on the earnings call, now anyone doing anything with artificial intelligence is going to want to use the Azure system. I think there's a high likelihood that Microsoft could eventually supplant Amazon and that its AI efforts are going to accelerate the growth of its market share in the cloud. Growth did level off a bit in the cloud this quarter, but Microsoft is investing in more capacity. The demand is exceeding supply, which is the best reason to have growth that's slowing a bit. I suspect this will reverse in the next few quarters.

For example, Microsoft's advantages in AI and existing business productivity ecosystem make its cloud offerings more attractive and vice versa. A virtuous cycle is happening with Microsoft where its size and its high-quality networks are generating exactly what the AI side of its business needs to succeed and create value. Human beings are predisposed to think current events will play out similarly to the past, but the character and competitive characteristics of the artificial intelligence technological revolution so far are almost the inverse, commercially speaking, to that of the internet revolution.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

Still, any spending or R&D priority error by either Microsoft or Meta could prove problematic and diminish commercial prospects. Alphabet's recent experience with the brand issues upon unveiling its Gemini AI is a great example of how fortunes can change quickly in the often poorly understood technological theme driving the market. Ultimately, the high expectations being set for how AI will revolutionize our economy could change greatly. Of course, the underlying valuation risk from being one of the market darlings puts this into great relief and can make the stock more volatile.

There is also a chance that the barriers to entry are so high that it will be very difficult for any corporate entities outside of the Magnificent Seven to effectively compete. There is also the risk that excessive competition drives down that addressable market and renders a lot of the capital invested in artificial intelligence increasingly decremental to earnings available to shareholders. Then, there are the typical risks for any large global company that we must be cognizant of as shareholders. There is a high risk of a recession, and GDP numbers did come to light today.

A strengthening US dollar is always a potential headwind for a mega-scale international Technology company like Microsoft. I will monitor this risk closely.

Commercial Real Estate blow-up causes a credit event.

Inflation continues trending higher or staying put.

Increased political risk during an election year.

Fed policy error or banking crisis reignites.

While these risks all bear monitoring, one area where Microsoft has considerably less risk than its peers is likely in the antitrust departments. Because the DOJ made an example of Microsoft years ago, the company has structured itself in a way, that has made it more resilient to the constellation of emerging externalities that are plaguing its younger peers in the Magnificent Seven.

Conclusion: Buy and Hold Microsoft for a Long, Long, Long Time

Unlike the earlier stages of the internet revolution where large incumbents were simply unable to get nimble and creative enough to compete against lean new entrants, the artificial intelligence revolution has been marked by high barriers to entry. Large Technology incumbents are selling services to massive and mature businesses, not small startups selling direct-to-consumer.

Businesses in the old days would primarily invest in plants, equipment, and labor to grow and to expand. However, the commercial behemoths of today invest much more in intangible assets than tangible assets which are much easier to value. GAAP accounting standards have not caught up to this reality, and thus much of the data used in the valuation of Technology companies like Microsoft is actually understating valuation. This would seem to contradict the seemingly widespread sentiment that a company like Microsoft is significantly overvalued. As the great Michael Mauboussin put it in his recent edition of the Consilient Observer:

Multiples are supposed to reflect the magnitude and return on investment. But the shift to intangible investments, and how companies record them in financial statements, has wreaked havoc on that ability.7 To illustrate this point, we take two looks at the financial results of Microsoft, a multinational technology company that invests heavily in intangible assets. The first is what the company reports and the second is what the figures look like after we capitalize, and amortize, the firm’s intangible investments. For fiscal 2023, Microsoft reported net income of $72.4 billion. Adjusted for intangible investment, the figure would be $83.0 billion, or 14.7 percent higher.9 The company’s EBITDA was $102.4 billion before the adjustment and $147.0 billion, 43.6 percent more, after the adjustment. Based on figures from June 30, 2023, the end of the company’s fiscal year, the trailing P/E went from 34.9 as reported to 30.5 as adjusted, and EV/EBITDA went from 24.2 to 16.9. These are material differences. -Michael Mauboussin and Dan Callahan

Of course, there is more to a company than valuation. But given the advantages and investments this company is pursuing, along with the bare-knuckles competitive prowess it has shown, I am a buyer of Microsoft after another great report. I suspect this company will be able to throw off the old reputation as the more boring of the great technology companies, the recent earnings report makes clear that Microsoft continues to be the practical vanguard of the artificial intelligence revolution that is redefining our economy.

There is a possibility that Microsoft will disappoint or misallocate resources. However, history suggests this is an unlikely outcome. I have a lot of confidence in the team Satya Nadella has assembled. Nvidia and Apple have superior ROIC-WACC spreads to most of the Mag Seven after recent spikes. Microsoft's business is bigger and more mature, but I suspect the next few quarters will contain similar spikes as the integration continues to boost earnings potential across the firm's business lines.