SEB SA (SEBYF) Q1 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call Transcript

SEB SA (OTCPK:SEBYF) Q1 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Conference Call April 25, 2024

Stanislas de Gramont - Chief Executive Officer

Olivier Casanova - Chief Financial Officer

Charles Scotti - Kepler Cheuvreux

Alessandro Cecchini - Equita

Stanislas de Gramont

Thank you, very much. Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen indeed. Stanislas de Grammont speaking. I'm with Olivier Casanova and we'll take you through the results of our first quarter in Sales and Financials. This will be followed by a question-and-answer.

Going straight maybe to our Page number 4, key results. Yes, this one. Thank you. The first quarter comes out with continued growth dynamics and comes out as expected. We post sales for the quarter of €1.9 billion and that is 7.3% growth like-for-like versus our first quarter last year. That has converted in of our level of €111 million. This is a 70% increase on the low Q1 2023. That in turn converted in a 5.8% operating margin 220 basis points versus first quarter of last year. And finally, our financial debt at the end of the quarter is -- stands at €1.836 billion, €28 million lower than last year same period.

If we move on to the first quarter activity highlights going straight to this bridge, a few things to comment on this bridge. The first one is our absolute reported sales number is up 3.9% year-on-year on the quarter that breaks down in 7.3% organic growth as mentioned previously. We have a currency effect I'll come back to that of negative 4.1% and the scope effect of 0.7%, mainly driven by the integration in our full-year sales of La San Marco Pacojet and Forge Adour that were acquired in the course of 2023.

Moving on to the next slide. You see on top right first quarter negative foreign exchange impact on sales of €75 million. That ForEx impact is driven primarily by the Chinese yuan devaluation year -- quarter-on-quarter, whilst the usual suspect Russian ruble or the Turkish lira are also contributing substantially to that negative FX impact on sales.

Now, looking ahead, now we see and we foresee that this impacts especially on the Chinese yuan, if currencies stay as they are will become lower and lower as time goes by as last year the devaluation of the yuan really took place in the second half of the year. So we should see a gradual decrease of that foreign exchange impact and indeed this quarter is lower than the previous quarter.

Moving on to the next slide. The growth of this quarter is well balanced between consumers and professionals. Consumers are now growing 1.4% reported plus 5.8% like-for-like which is great. And professional on its side is pursuing its pretty good growth at 18.5% like-for-like, 23.3% reported against last year.

Now, if we go to the next slide and look in detail at the Professional business. Well the first point is that 18.5% is on a pretty high comparison base. Last year Q1 was already posting a growth of 29% like-for-like so that's 19 and 29 is very good. The second comment I would make is that this growth comes from existing markets, Germany, China, Italy, but also a good set of new markets or expanding markets. Countries that we barely ever speak about in the profitable environment, Mexico, Taiwan, Malaysia, Eastern Europe. That means our strategy of expanding continuously our geographical coverage is very support.

The third key element in this quarter is that we start to expand our portfolio in China from coffee shops into tea shops. Tea chains in China are substantially greater in penetration than coffee chains. And they start to show some appetite for selling coffee-based products and we start to see some appetite for buying professional coffee machines.

And the fourth thing that you need to bear in mind is that the first quarter performance is also fed with a substantial contribution of large contracts. Those large contracts will be more phased towards the first half of the year than towards the second half of this year. So expect a first half more than the second half.

The other event of the quarter is the acquisition of the Groupe Sofilac. Sofilac is a group of cooking equipment, professional and semi-professional with well-known brands Charvet and Lacanche. It's a €62 million business in 2023, majority in professional present in 45 countries, one-third of the sales come from export and I think this acquisition is another evidence of our appetite to develop professional carrier in business and reminding ourselves of our ambition to become a reference player in professional equipment. Overall as stated in our Capital Markets Day back in December 14th that acquisition was closed a couple of weeks ago.

Now, if we move on to consumers, we have a solid growth in markets, which overall have been pretty resilient. Organic growth exceeding 5% for another quarter we'll see the details of that driven by new product launches and some gains in renewed ranges, product ranges. We still have a penalizing FX impact that's expected to ease over the year.

Now if we go into the detail of countries and products. The first key fact of that quarter is that we have an increasing number of countries in growth. That graph on the left gives you the performance year-on-year of the top 20 market companies -- country companies of the group.

Half one 2023, we had six out of the first 20 that were growing. Second half 2023, we had 14 out of the 20 that are growing. First quarter of 2024, we have 17 out of 20 that are growing. As the question will come, the three that are not growing are Germany, UK and Japan and I'll come back to that in a second. Not in much detail but I will comment on that.

When it comes to categories, we have our big categories; kitchen, electrics and cookware are posting a healthy growth around 5%; and home and personal care driven by vacuum cleaners but also linen care, but also home comfort hands is growing 18.4%, which is a remarkable performance.

So a growth driven both by our geographic drivers and by our product drivers, which again is very much in line with what we describe as the growth model of the Group. We are in a multi-categories and multi-cultural environment and that's the combination of those countries -- categories combinations that makes the group strong and successful.

Now when we move into the performance by regions, starting with EMEA maybe with one overall comment, we have €30 million of loyalty programs that were in the first quarter last year. That would be in the fourth quarter this year. So when you look at EMEA like-for-like numbers there's around €30 million that are bouncing back from Q1 to Q4.

Besides that most countries in Western Europe are positive driven by positive markets and positive markets consumption driven again by online sales. And we are -- our group performance is supported or enhanced by our recent launches in oil-less fryers, versatile vacuum cleaners and full-automated coffee machines, but also in coffee partnerships.

We have some hiccups in Germany and UK, which we believe are temporary and driven by tough market conditions in the United Kingdom, and setup of new organizations in Germany.

Now the second part of Europe is, other EMEA countries, which are pursuing another one -- another time of staggering growth of over 30% driven by all countries, driven by most categories. And even in Turkey, which is facing a rather difficult economic environment, we still enjoy a pretty dynamic growth.

Now, moving West to the Americas. A very good quarter. We grew 15.8% in the Americas; 14% like-for-like with North America growing at 7.7%, we confirm that we recovered growth after a very positive half two last year. We carry on with a positive growth in the US driven by Cookware which is the bulk of our activities, but also a sustained double digit growth in Mexico.

A solid performance in most categories, particularly Linen Care and a very big growth profile of course. But Mexico is posting another great quarter based on a very high base of performance. South America had a very strong activity this quarter, 27% organic growth fueled mainly by fan sales. Fan sales are supported by the El Nino weather phenomenon, that applies to both Brazil and Colombia, our two biggest markets out there. But we also have a strong performance in coffee partnerships in Brazil, and very good sales momentum across all categories in Colombia cookware, blenders and other small domestic appliance categories.

If we move East to China or to Asia sorry, we have a flat performance like-for-like minus 5.8% reported driven by a very weak Chinese yuan on the quarter. We are satisfied with our Chinese performance. We see a slight growth like-for-like in China. We know that the consumer environment is still unfavorable. We have a muted market that is mostly unchanged versus the second half of 2023. We keep on gaining shares in China, driven by our product mix, driven by our innovation, driven by our online commercial execution, driven by our fantastic teams in support, which are really doing making a difference on the market.

Mixed performance in other Asian countries. We have Japan, that is still heavily penalized by a very weak yen compared to most currencies, the euro. We buy a lot of products from Europe for the Japanese market. And as inflation is not picking up, consumers are struggling to back up for the persisting problem. The Japanese economy is in not very good condition, nor are our categories.

We see some good dynamics in other Southeast Asian markets, but overall that makes for a flat sales performance, year-on-year that quarter. And that was my piece, on my round the world traditional review of sales by market.

Now, I leave the floor to Olivier Casanova to take us through the financial performance.

Olivier Casanova

Thank you, Stanislas. So moving on to ORFA. So we are confirming this quarter the trend of recovery, with an operating result from activity of €111 million as indicated by Stanislas, up 70% on the first quarter of last year. This is of course the result of strong performance in volumes both in professional, but that was also already the case last year. But the good news is that it's also supported by strong volume growth in consumer segments, coming as we said, from an increasing number of countries. Of course, countries such as Eastern Europe, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil; but also interestingly from Western Europe; Spain, Netherlands, France, if we exclude the loyalty program effect as indicated by Stanislas and also Germany; and of course volume growth also in China.

We are also supported by positive product mix impact in all categories principally of course, HPC, both Linen Care, floor care and home comfort and also very much in kitchen electrics, electrical cooking and also beverages.

Third, element we have also a declining cost of goods sold, versus the first quarter of 2023. It's a combination of the carryover effect from benefits that we obtained gradually in 2023; but also new savings, and of course the benefit of increased absorption of fixed cost due to the volume effects.

And finally, as last year, we have a negative impact of course from the FX movement. But bear in mind, that a large portion of this is in fact in part complicated by a positive price effect because it's taking place in countries with significant inflation or where we have a capacity to pass price increases.

So that leads to an operating margin of 5.8%. So, as I said, we are continuing on our good trend in Q4 of 2023 we were 100 basis points above a year before. And in Q1 2024, we are 220 basis points above a year before.

To conclude, a brief word on our financial structure. As indicated in the opening statement, the net debt stands at €1.8 billion, it's marginally down on the first quarter last year. We still benefit from a healthy working capital position. It translates into a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.8 times. So stable versus the end of last year. It's not very meaningful in Q1 nevertheless.

Maybe two things to note on our financial structure. You've seen that we have concluded two important refinancing in the first four months of the year. First, in March 2024, we have signed a new club deal with our relationship bank of nearly €500 million; and secondly, in April we announced €150 million private placement with institutional investors, which is notable for its length of 12 years. And with this refinancing, we have of course pre-financed the upcoming maturities, in particular the €500 million, which is maturing in May.

That concludes the financial section. So, over to you Stanislas to conclude on the outlook.

Stanislas de Gramont

It will be very fast. If you look for differences versus the outlook that we published at the end of February for the annual results, there was none. It's exactly the same guidance. We still expect an environment that will be uncertain from a macroeconomic and geopolitical point of view, a slow economic recovery, especially in China. We do see a resilient consumer market that's confirmed and continued bridge development in our professional markets, that is unchanged.

And likewise on our sales, we see and we confirm a more widespread return to growth in mature countries. I think the performance of 17 out of our top 20 coming back to growth after 14 in Half 2, last year, confirms that.

A gradual year round recovery in China, the good news is that the base is already positive. The continued good dynamic in emerging markets amidst a steep penalizing currency environment, we've talked about the Turkish lira, the ruble, we could have talked about the Egyptian pound and maybe others that would be covered, the Argentinean pesos, of course, and a continued growth in professional on a high comparison basis.

And last, we said -- we've said this since December that we would have an operating margin close to 10% and we confirm that guidance.

Thank you very much for your attention. Now, we have plenty of time for your questions.

Charles Scotti

Yes. Good evening. I have a couple of questions. The first one is on your organic sales growth in Q1. I know, you don't like to break it down between volume price mix, but it seems that there was an outside impact of foreign exchange driven price increases in, especially in Eastern Europe and Latin America, that grew closer over 30% in Q1. Any chance you can tell us how much FX related price hikes contributed to your top line growth this quarter?

My second question relates to China. SUPOR seems to be holding it well in a still sluggish market there. There is still no indication that the demand is improving I guess. What makes you confident that the growth will gradually improve throughout the balance of the year?

Then my third question is on your business in Western Europe excluding LPs the business is flat but – it's up 8% in France. And I think France accounts for a significant share of the Western European sales. So it seems that other markets are significantly negative. You mentioned UK and Germany. Can you give more color on the performance there? And if you are losing market share and what are the initiatives to turn around the business in those countries? And finally if I may with such a strong underlying growth in France but also in North America, do you think that some of your clients may have to replenish their stocks at some point? Or do you think they're happy with the current inventory levels? Thank you.

Stanislas de Gramont

Merci, Charlie. No I will not give you our sales statistics by market and by week but I will try to answer at best your questions. Maybe Olivier you want to take the first one on the growth mix in Q1.

Olivier Casanova

Yes. So as I mentioned, in fact the biggest impact is from volume growth and from mix. The price impact is more moderate in the first quarter of this year. So yes, there is some adjustment in certain countries, which are impacted by currency devaluation but those are not the ones you mentioned Eastern Europe and LatAm.

Stanislas de Gramont

Right. Thank you. So I will take your question on China and Western Europe. On China I think we are first we are confident because we've been consistently doing better than the market in the last two, three, four years. And we're able to do better than the market even when our competition is dropping price. So that means our innovation engine works, that means our distribution engine works, that means our activation engine works and that means our pricing power engine works.

Now, we know that we are against positive or favorable comps numbers last year, so that makes us think and believe that it can get better not promising 10% growth in China. But when we look at the sequence of the different the various quarters yes, we believe that we can have a positive outlook for China for the rest of the year.

I will not comment in Europe – when it comes to Western Europe, I will not start to breakout or break down the performance by month and by market. I think France is pretty positive and that's great news. UK has a bad start of the year, Germany has a slow start of the year. We pretty much know what's going on in all markets. So we see that all those countries should be positive including France through the year. So we confirm that we see Western Europe on a positive trend for the entire year and we will restrain the relative counter-performance of that month or that quarter in this market or that market for very specific product-raising, investment-raising reasons with maybe a caveat on the British market that is substantially negative in the first two or three months of the year mainly due to the fact that it was very positive last year first quarter.

Last on the replenishment of inventories. I have no idea whether our retailers will replenish their stock. I can only repeat what is I think in the market. The first thing is the Red Sea events do create some delays in sourcing products around two weeks and that may impact the sourcing activities of our customers.

The second fact is our customers our retailers are hampered or under pretty tough objectives or missions in terms of operating cash flow management. Therefore, working capital management. So they will not buy anything that they don't need.

So all-in-all, we don't plan for any replenishment in our selling projections for this year nor for any reduction, further reduction of trade inventories. That doesn't mean it will not happen in this region or that customer or that region or that customer. But it's not -- we work on selling equal sell outs. Does that answer your question, Charlie?

Charles Scotti

Charles Scotti

Stanislas de Gramont

Stanislas de Gramont

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good evening. Thank you for taking my questions. I've got one question about the Professional division. Would like to know if you -- what is the pipeline there? If you got visibility, a good visibility over the year? And probably also some idea of the phasing all over the year, because we know that with the big contracts you can have some volatility in your reported numbers? Thank you.

Stanislas de Gramont

Marilyn, I didn't hear the first part of your question. Sorry, what is the first part of your question on the Professional?

Unidentified Analyst

The pipeline, the outlook, the order book?

Stanislas de Gramont

Stanislas de Gramont

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Stanislas de Gramont

Stanislas de Gramont

Now, if you ask me, a guidance for Professional business, the pipeline is such that we see a robust sales growth for the year and we see a positive sales growth at this stage for the second half of the year, including for the second half of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Stanislas de Gramont

Thank you.

Alessandro Cecchini

Alessandro Cecchini

The second question is you said about the business environment that you are seeing in Europe and Western Europe and U.S. It seems to me, looking at numbers that North America is pretty okay, while Western Europe is more mixed, I would say, but if you can provide something on this?

And finally on margin. So just to make some historical consideration. So now you had 5.8% margin in the first quarter. So if you exclude the ForEx is 7.8%. That is more or less in line with your historical average of around 8% - 7%, 8%. But now you have a Professional business that probably, so certainly is much more remunerative for you. So I was just wondering why actually your setup could provide, I would say, better margins, considering your mix, product mix that you have now. So just if you can elaborate on this. Thank you.

Stanislas de Gramont

I'll take the last one. I think you're going fast from margin and margin before ForEx. I think the margin is the margin. So we've already said that we would go back towards 10% map this year, which would be a substantial improvement around 100 basis points versus or 80 basis points versus what we have in 2023. We are progressively recovering our margins. We are still very early in the year, Alessandro with only 15% of the year done in terms of profit realization. So bear with us. We maintain our guidance because we think it's important to give you an indication of where we see the market and the business going. And when we do this projection, we do this projection with the full mix in mind, both consumer and professional, but also by geographies, but also by product lines and by product categories. I will let Olivier answer the first question on the FX impact.

When it comes to the business environment, we actually have just as good feeling about the markets in Europe and the markets in North America. We see our markets are on a positive trend. Yes, we have a variation of performance between Western Europe and North America this quarter. But if we look at the state of consumption in small domestic appliance and in cookware in US or in Europe, we see positive signs where our interest is. And our interest is in cookware in the US, SD in Europe and cookware in Europe. So, don't read through our numbers of Q1 a difference of performance between Europe and the US. We've said that we would see mature countries recover healthy growth this year. We have no reason to change that point of view after this first quarter. Olivier?

Alessandro Cecchini

Okay.

Olivier Casanova

Okay. So on FX, it's very difficult to predict FX movements. I'm not going to try to do that. So unfortunately, I cannot give you a precise answer on what we expect for the balance of the year. What I can say, though, is that based on levels of exchange rates today, we see that, let's say, a majority of the impact will be in countries where we have pricing power and we have the ability to follow inflation and compensate for the negative effect. That's all we can say at this stage. But of course, in the first half results, we'll be a little bit more specific on the bridge of ORFA.

Stanislas de Gramont

We can say also that we expect the first half to be substantially more impacted by FX variations than the second half for what we see and what we know today, which is the mirror effect of last year where I think three quarters of the FX impact on sales was in the second half.

Alessandro Cecchini

Okay. Many thanks. Just a clarification on your answer. But China is, of course, your expectation for some improvement is also driven by easier comparison. It's your answer because, of course, first quarter was tougher if you compare the turnover versus, for instance, pre-COVID, et cetera. So it's just part of your equation, easier comparison.

Stanislas de Gramont

Yes, yes.

Alessandro Cecchini

Alessandro Cecchini

Stanislas de Gramont

Thank you very much for your questions and your interest. Our next appointments will be on May the 23rd. We have our annual general meeting in Paris. We will publish our first financial results July 23rd after market close. And the nine-month results will be October 24th. So thank you very much, everyone, for your interest and attention. And I look forward to seeing you all in the near future in roadshows or other events. Thank you.

