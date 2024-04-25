JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In early 2023, I published a bearish outlook for the children's online gaming giant Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). Since then, the stock has lost around 8% of its value, with a wide range between $25 per share and the upper $40s. The stock is currently noted by Seeking Alpha's Quant rating system at a high risk of performing poorly, due to its poor margins. Analysts remain very mixed on the stock, with many bullish, bearish, and neutral takes. In my view, such stocks are often those at the highest risk of increased volatility, as there is little consensus on their future potential.

Much has changed for Roblox over the past year. For the most part, it has continued to grow its top line with more daily active users than ever before. However, its growth rate is slowing and may be below investor expectations. Further, the company's stock-based compensation has continued to rise and, to me, is problematically high. Roblox is shifting its focus toward AI, allowing users a wider range of creative potential.

Of course, it still faces issues regarding its advertising platform and concerns regarding how its in-game currency is marketed to children. Indeed, I believe this is Roblox's secondary major issue: It has not proven its ability to profitably monetize its platform, which is proving difficult given that its customers are usually minors. Further, its high valuation accounts for tremendous sales and income growth that may not come to fruition.

How Profitable is Roblox?

Roblox's business model is tricky because of the vast discrepancy between its income and operating cash flow. On top of that, it has a staggering R&D revenue of 45%. Usually, we can assume that some amount of R&D spending is optional, like CapEx, but with a tax advantage. The company can cut some of that R&D spending if it needs cash. However, that is likely only true if its R&D spending is fueling sales growth, which is slowing despite an increase in its R&D budget. See below:

Since it went public, Roblox has seen its profit margins collapse to -41%, which is alarming. However, its operating cash flow is quite reasonable at ~16%, meaning it is not at risk of financial issues. Problematically, this spread comes from the immense amount of stock-based compensation issued by the firm:

Of all the firms I've analyzed, Roblox is among the highest regarding how much of stock-based-compensation to sales ratio. Some investors treat stock-based compensation as a non-factor because it does not alter cash flows. However, I believe that is very unwise as it directly charges investors. Currently, that figure is 3% of its market capitalization.

No, that will not dilute your investment too rapidly, but it certainly can if its market capitalization declines and it maintains its stock-based compensation level. This signals an issue wherein its performance is directly tied to its market capitalization. Should its market cap fall, that dilution rate may accelerate significantly, and historically, the firm has never reduced its stock-based compensation materially YoY. As such, I argue the firm is masking its terrible unprofitability with employee stock sales.

Although Roblox's revenue growth has improved since I covered it last, it is unclear if it will continue to rise. It remains generally unprofitable even if we add back all of its R&D expenses (by subtracting the negative figure). See below:

Fundamentally, Roblox may never earn a consistent profit. Yes, the company is large and is popular among most adolescents in North America, but its continued upside is debatable. The company has a staggering total DAU of 71.5M, likely limiting its ability to continue to increase its DAUs. The firm has operated for many years, but there is no guarantee that so many children will remain on the platform. Those who can remember may think about the rise and fall of children's entertainment platforms over the decades. Historically, it is doubtful Roblox will remain dominant forever.

Although DAUs continue to climb at a tepid pace, I doubt it will if the company shifts too much toward profitability. Since most of its users are under 18, and just below half are under 13, it has faced many issues in targeting advertising to children. Even its in-game microtransaction currency, "Robux," has had issues regarding allegations of promoting or allowing for gambling and, of course, actively promoting gaming addictions.

I feel that it is very difficult for companies to ethically balance an intent on profitability when it comes to children's entertainment. If Roblox ever wants to earn a consistent profit, it will need parents giving their children more money, running more ads, and encouraging children to spend more time on the platform. The company has 15.5B engagement hours or around 170.3M hours per day. Dividing that figure by its DAU, that works out to about 2.4 average hours per day per user. Over one year, that equates to around 36 days, meaning over a month of its average user's life per year is on the platform. Between school and Roblox gaming time, that likely leaves little active time for many children.

Obviously, how parents view that issue will vary greatly, but as a parent, I do not think this is healthy. That is not to say the company is not encouraging parents to allow moderation, particularly after its troubling scandal regarding adult content on the platform. My point is that I feel Roblox walks a fragile line between achieving profitability and encouraging problematic behavior in children (that is, promoting the use of excess time and money on the platform).

The Bottom Line

In my view, Roblox has less sales growth potential than most investors wish to believe, given its DAUs and hourly usage per user, which are already high. Further, the company's profitability has consistently trended in the wrong direction, as its attempts to increase its margins have proven futile. I imagine that if the company raises its subscription costs, Robux prices, or advertising, it will further dissuade parents. To me, it is good that the company is trying to protect its users, but that makes profitability more difficult between increasing moderation and blocking ads.

The stock's valuation is on the lower end of its normal range, but it is still extremely high, given its questionable potential for profitability. Its price-to-CFO is 46X, and its price-to-sales is a staggering 7.5X. See below:

Ironically, a decline in RBLX's valuation is an issue for the firm because its stock-based compensation is so high. As its market capitalization declines, the dilution from equity sales to employees will rise. Roblox only has a working capital of $223M, which depends on this indirect external financing source to remain afloat.

Between its high overall valuation, high dilution rate, and operational barriers to profitability, I remain bearish on RBLX. In the short term, it could rise in value simply because its valuation is low compared to its previous level. Still, I highly doubt the company will ever achieve the profitability level implied by its valuation. In my view, the only way for Roblox to become that profitable would be to further increase its addictive microtransaction qualities, which would cause even more parental concerns.