Roblox: User Growth Slows While Profitability Efforts Raise Ethical Concerns

Summary

  • Roblox's stock has lost around 8% of its value since I covered it in early 2023.
  • The company's growth rate is slowing, and it has not proven its ability to monetize its platform profitably.
  • Roblox's profitability is questionable, with high stock-based compensation and declining profit margins.
  • For Roblox to earn a profit, it would likely need to advertise to children or raise microtransaction spending, which raises ethical concerns.
  • Since Roblox users (many under 13) spend an average of 36 days on the platform per year, it seems more likely that usage will decline instead of continuing to rise.

Roblox Headquarters

JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In early 2023, I published a bearish outlook for the children's online gaming giant Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). Since then, the stock has lost around 8% of its value, with a wide range between $25 per share and

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.38K Followers
HTSchwartzMy books - fiction and non-fictionHarrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

