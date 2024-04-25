Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IIF: Active Indian Fund Poised For Post-Election Outperformance

Apr. 25, 2024 11:16 PM ETMS India Investment Fund (IIF)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.85K Followers

Summary

  • IIF has started 2024 on a positive note.
  • The fund’s intact fundamentals point to more outperformance to come.
  • A wider-than-usual NAV discount makes the risk/reward especially interesting.

India vote 2024, Wooden blocks inscription vote 2024 with the Indian flag. Concept, voting and elections in India

Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

News flow out of India continues to be overwhelmingly positive for markets. The latest quarterly GDP data, for instance, came in at a better-than-expected +8.4% YoY in real terms, confirming the underlying momentum of India's economy. It’s also worth

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.85K Followers
Private investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IIF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IIF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IIF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News