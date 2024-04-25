Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

News flow out of India continues to be overwhelmingly positive for markets. The latest quarterly GDP data, for instance, came in at a better-than-expected +8.4% YoY in real terms, confirming the underlying momentum of India's economy. It’s also worth noting that this acceleration is being driven mostly by investment - the key tenet of the incumbent government’s development plan for the last and next five years (per its election manifesto).

At this stage, polling points to more of the same post-election (see graphic below from CNBC TV-18), albeit at a larger scale and an accelerated pace. For context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting a 370-seat margin for his Bharatiya Janata Party (the ‘BJP’) (>400 total for the BJP-led NDA alliance) at this year's election, which, if achieved, would give his government a much stronger mandate than in prior elections (303 seats in 2019 and 282 in 2014).

CNBC

In the likely event that we see another five years of BJP rule, doubling down on what worked in the last five years makes the most sense. Of the US-listed active India funds, the Morgan Stanley-managed India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) stands out in as a 'more of the same' play, given its track record of outperformance (after expenses) through the last two election cycles.

The tradeoff to IIF’s performance remains its NAV discount - now even wider than when I last covered the fund (see IIF: Active Indian Fund Poised To Ride A Catalyst-Rich 2024) at ~20%. This probably won’t go away absent more meaningful steps by the Board; and with no new shareholder-friendly policies outlined in IIF’s recently released annual report, any narrowing of the discount remains pure optionality. All things considered, though, IIF still stands out as one of the best plays on India's long-term growth story.

Data by YCharts

IIF Overview – Fundamentals Continue to Screen Favorably

The actively managed India Investment Fund continues to be rewarded for its outperformance (relative to its MSCI India index benchmark), as evidenced by its growth in managed assets to ~$283m. Note that the fund makes hefty distributions every year (current implied yield in the low teens % on NAV), so the fact that its net asset base is still up year-on-year is a testament to growing investor interest. More assets means IIF’s expense ratio is also slightly lower at 1.37% gross (1.32% net of waivers), with 1.1% allocated to management fees.

Morgan Stanley

Relatively speaking, IIF continues to match up well relative to India alternatives on its fundamentals. Its key active peer, the abrdn-managed India fund (IFN), manages a significantly larger asset base and offers more liquidity, but IFN also comes with a higher gross expense ratio at 1.49% (per its 2023 annual report). Passive India trackers like the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) and its equivalent Nifty 50 tracker, iShares’ India 50 ETF (INDY), on the other hand, charge lower fees at 0.65% and 0.89%, respectively, but the gap is more than accounted for by IIF’s outperformance.

Can IIF’s edge over active and passive alternatives continue? Most likely, in my view, given PM Modi remains on course for a third term (the highest probability scenario per recent polling) and the fact that IIF’s stock selection approach, led by Morgan Stanley’s long-tenured Amay Hattangadi, has proven to work well throughout his previous five-year terms.

IIF Portfolio – Deviating from its Benchmark

For the most part, IIF has maintained a concentrated portfolio per its latest reporting (end Q1 2024). Unsurprisingly, the largest sector allocation remains Financials, albeit at a lower 41.6%. The other big sector exposure is Consumer Discretionary, which is slightly higher at 16.3%; together with Consumer Staples, the fund’s total exposure to the Indian consumer now stands at 22.5%. The most notable portfolio gainer, yet again, is Industrials (upsized to 10.8%), while Information Technology is a smaller portfolio contributor after the recent selloff (down to 7.6%). On balance, the sector breakdown continues to deviate quite significantly from IIF’s MSCI India benchmark.

Morgan Stanley

The single-stock makeup also differs a fair bit from MSCI India. Instead of HDFC Bank (HDB), typically the largest holding in Indian large-cap indices, IIF maintains an outsized position in ICICI Bank (IBN). Other notable differences vs MSCI India include the fund’s skew toward capex cycle beneficiaries, state-linked entities, and small/mid-caps, all of which have proven to be winners so far. Last but not least, the fund’s latest holdings disclosure reveals a ~102% equity exposure (~104% minus a ~2% cash position), which could boost returns if we see a market-friendly election outcome in Q2.

Morgan Stanley

IIF Performance – Flying High but Mind the NAV Discount

Having ended last year on a particularly strong note (+23.4% NAV return vs +20.8% for MSCI India and +17.5% for INDA), IIF is again off to a great start in 2024. As a result, the fund’s three-year return now stands at an impressive +14.0% annualized in NAV terms. And while IIF’s annual report warned that “double-digit returns are highly unusual and cannot be sustained,” it’s worth noting that the fund has consistently delivered >10% per year over the last decade. Purely on performance, IIF has a slight edge over key active comparable IFN and a much bigger one over passive alternatives like INDA and INDY.

Morgan Stanley

That said, investing in IIF comes at a price. The big one is its stubborn NAV discount, which has been particularly volatile in recent quarters. At current prices, IIF trades ~19.5% below its NAV (~19.4% as of year-end 2023), so investors looking to realize their gains may end up giving back quite a bit via the market discount. Disappointingly, the 2023 annual report offered few indications of investor-friendly measures by the manager – in contrast with the steps key peer IFN made to close its NAV gap last year. Thus, I don't expect this NAV discount to narrow beyond the mid to high teens % level anytime soon; in fact, investors should be mindful of the risk that this discount widens instead.

Morgan Stanley

On the other hand, the fund also offers a big year-end distribution, mostly funded by capital gains, which gives patient investors a way around this discount. Last year, for instance, saw a $3.14/share payout, implying a very healthy low-teens % distribution rate at NAV (mid-teens % at market price). Thus, for patient investors content with realizing gains through a yearly distribution, the current NAV discount is actually an attractive entry point. The ongoing buyback program adds some cushion, though this year’s slower <1% run-rate (as a % of outstanding shares) won’t be needle-moving.

Morgan Stanley

Active Indian Fund Poised for Post-Election Outperformance

India is going through another election cycle, and if all goes according to plan, PM Modi will likely gain a stronger mandate for the next five years. This means what worked in the last five years will work just as well, if not better, for the next five, given the government’s aim to accelerate its development and reform plans on the path to achieving ‘developed’ nation status long-term. With plenty more upside catalysts, including a major index inclusion and potentially H2 interest rate cuts, also in the pipeline for Indian equities, I remain very constructive on the IIF outlook.