Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 10:27 PM ETData I/O Corporation (DAIO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.96K Followers

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jordan Darrow – Investor Relations
Anthony Ambrose – President and Chief Executive Officer
Gerry Ng – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Marsh – Singular Research
Kevin Garrigan – WestPark Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Data I/O First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jordan Darrow, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jordan Darrow

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Data I/O Corporation first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. With me today are the company's President and CEO, Anthony Ambrose; and Chief Financial Officer, Gerry Ng. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that statements made in this conference call concerning future revenues, results from operations, financial position, markets, economic conditions, supply chain expectations, estimated impact of tax and other regulatory reform, product releases, new industry partnerships and any other statements that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These factors include uncertainties as to the impact on global and geopolitical events, international trade regulations, order levels for the company and the activity level of the automotive and semiconductor industry overall, ability to record revenues based on the timing of product deliveries and installations, market acceptance of new products, changes in economic conditions and market demand, part shortages, pricing and other activities by competitors and other risks, including those described from time to time in the

Recommended For You

About DAIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DAIO

Trending Analysis

Trending News