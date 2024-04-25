Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 11:37 PM ETHub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.97K Followers

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Phillip Yeager - President, CEO & Vice Chairman
Brian Alexander - EVP & COO
Kevin Beth - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Justin Long - Stephens Inc.
Thomas Wadewitz - UBS
Bruce Chan - Stifel
Christyne McGarvey - Morgan Stanley
David Zazula - Barclays

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Hub Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Phil Yeager, Hub's President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman; Brian Alexander, Chief Operating Officer; and Kevin Beth, Chief Financial Officer, are joining the call. [Operator Instructions].

Any forward-looking statements made during the course of the call or contained in the release represent the company's best good-faith judgment as to what may happen in the future. Statements that are forward looking can be identified by the use of words such as believes, expect, anticipate and project and variations of these words, please review the cautionary statements in the release.

In addition, you should refer to the disclosures in the company's Form 10-K and other SEC filings regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Phil Yeager. You may now begin.

Phillip Yeager

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Hub Group's first-quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Brian Alexander, our group's Chief Operating Officer; and Kevin Beth, our Chief Financial Officer.

Market conditions have remained soft despite improved demand trends and inventory restocking, largely due to excess truckload capacity that is yet to

Recommended For You

About HUBG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HUBG

Trending Analysis

Trending News