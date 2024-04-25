Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (DSKYF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCPK:DSKYF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 25, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kentaro Asakura - VP of Corporate Communications Department
Hiroyuki Okuzawa - Representative Director, President and COO
Ken Takeshita - Head of Global R&D
Koji Ogawa - Head of Global Corporate Planning & Management, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citigroup Securities
Seiji Wakao - JPMorgan Securities
Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley MUFG
Kasumi Haruta - UBS Securities
Koichi Mamegano - BOA Securities
Miki Sogi - Sanford Bernstein

Kentaro Asakura

[Foreign Language] Thank you for waiting. We would like to open Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Presentation. I'm Asakura of Corporate Communication. I will serve as MC.

Concerning the language, in this presentation, we use both Japanese and English. We have simultaneous interpretation, so would you please click the icon of the interpreter logo at the bottom of Zoom and select Japanese, English or original audio. When you select original audio, you can listen to the original sounds and we would present the presentation materials in English or in Japanese depending upon the language used by the speaker and in the live demonstration, we would present the Japanese presentation materials. The materials are available on the IR library of our corporate website. Financial presentation related materials please download as needed.

Today we have Okuzawa, the Representative Director, President and COO; Ogawa of Executive Officer and CFO; and Takeshita, Global R&D Head. First, Okuzawa and Takeshita will explain the presentation outline of the financial results of the fiscal year 2023, update of the fifth mid-term plan as well as the expected performance for the fiscal year 2024. We would take questions from the investors and analysts at 4:30 and the media question will be taken separately after 4:40.

Hiroyuki Okuzawa

I'm Okuzawa. Thank you

