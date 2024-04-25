Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PureTech Health plc (PRTC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.97K Followers

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Allison Mead Talbot - Head, Communications
Bharatt Chowrira - Chief Executive Officer
Eric Elenko - Co-Founder and President
Chip Sherwood - General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Miles Dixon - Peel Hunt
Lucy Codrington - Jefferies

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the PureTech Health 2023 Year End Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Allison Mead Talbot, Head of Communications. Thank you, Allison. You may begin.

Allison Mead Talbot

Thank you for joining us today for PureTech’s 2023 financial results webcast. Our annual report will be made available later today, portions of which will also be filed with our Form 20-F. This information is available on the Investors page of our website at puretechhealth.com. PureTech has led by a proven and seasoned management team with significant experience in discovering and developing important new medicines, delivering them to market and maximizing shareholder value. Today, I’m pleased to be joined by members of the senior team, including Bharatt Chowrira, Chief Executive Officer; Eric Elenko, Co-Founder and President; and Chip Sherwood, General Counsel.

I would like to remind you that during today’s call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially, and we ask that you refer to our annual report and our SEC filings for a complete discussion of these items. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements or information except as required by law.

I also want to remind you that we will be referring to certain non-IFRS measures in this presentation. The presentation of this non-IFRS financial

Recommended For You

About PRTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRTC

Trending Analysis

Trending News