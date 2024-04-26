Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mullen Group Ltd. (MLLGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.08K Followers

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCPK:MLLGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Murray Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Richard Maloney - Senior Operating Officer
Joanna Scott - Senior Corporate Officer
Carson Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Chiang - CIBC
David Ocampo - Cormark Securities
Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial
Konark Gupta - Scotiabank
Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets
Tim James - TD Cowen
Michael Barnes - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Mullen Group Limited First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.

Murray Mullen

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Mullen Group’s quarterly conference call. So this morning we’ll provide shareholders and interested investors with an overview of the first quarter financial results. In addition, we’ll discuss the main drivers impacting these results or expectations for the balance of the year and we’ll close with a Q&A session.

Before I commence today’s review, I’ll remind everyone that our presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. And as such, actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions can be found in the disclosure documents, which are filed on SEDAR+ and at www.mullen-group.com.

So this morning, here in Okotoks, I have a senior -- entire senior team have Richard Maloney, who’s our Senior Operating Officer; Joanna Scott, who’s our Senior Corporate Officer; and Senior Financial

Recommended For You

About MLLGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MLLGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News