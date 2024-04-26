Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fibra UNO (FBASF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 1:32 AM ETFibra UNO (FBASF) Stock
Fibra UNO (OTCPK:FBASF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

André Arazi - Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Solórzano - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rodolfo Ramos - Bradesco BBI
Pablo Monsivais - Barclays
Francisco Chávez Martínez - BBVA Group
Andre Mazini - Citi

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And I would like to welcome you to Fibra UNO’s Q1 2024 Results Conference Call on the April 25, 2024. [Operator Instructions] So without further ado, I would like to pass the line to Mr. André El-Mann, the CEO of Fibra UNO. Please go ahead, sir.

André Arazi

Thank you, Michael. Thank you, everybody, for being here with our first quarter of 2024 results call. I am very glad to deliver yet again, very good results, very exciting news from our company. And getting the risk of sounding like a broken record, I’m going to tell you that we have broken our own records again for the 50-and-something quarter again, with the highest numbers of revenues, highest numbers of NOI ever, and we are very pleased to deliver these numbers with current environment in Mexico in the region. As you know, we have elections this year here in Mexico and also in the U.S., and everything is somehow stressed.

But for our company, we are continuing to regain the position that we were aiming to since the pandemic struck, the pandemic struck 5 years ago. We try to get to the pre-pandemic levels. We reached the pre-pandemic levels in the industrial side as you already know, way before this call. And we reached our occupancy level of the retail space, pre-pandemic retail space occupancy level just last quarter at the end of last year. And we are yet about to get to our pre-pandemic levels on the office sector. I

