Ralf Hahn

The Q1 2024 earnings report raised some concerns for investors, in fact, the stock plummeted about 4% on the day of release.

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 misses by $0.06.

Revenue of $667.1M (+0.2% Y/Y) misses by $14.27M.

Both estimates were not beaten, and the market decided to punish this bank. In my opinion, the reaction may have been overdone, which is why I would not be surprised if in the coming weeks, Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) regains some of the lost ground.

Since my last article, the stock has lost about 13%, and being cheaper today (keeping fundamentals strong), I consider it a buy in the short to medium term.

Loans and securities portfolio

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

Total loans reached $51.09 billion, up $373 million from the previous quarter and $172 million from last year. As for total originations, a gradual decline from quarter to quarter is evident, and this has raised some concerns for investors.

WBS has a Loan to Deposit ratio of only 84%, so it would have a good margin to issue new loans and increase interest income. However, demand is becoming increasingly sluggish due to high interest rates, and the bank cannot realize its full potential. Only CRE loans are showing some resilience, but management wants to avoid overexposure as it aims to bring the CRE concentration ratio to 250% in the next 6-8 quarters. This does not mean that there will be no new originations for this segment, but that the bank will be more selective. After all, management expects loan growth of 5% this year, and is unlikely to achieve this without relying on the only segment whose demand is still strong.

As for the average portfolio yield, it stood at 6.24% for the second quarter in a row, and this did not please the market. Commercial loans have the highest average yield, 7.28%, but they declined by $303 million. Although the increase in CRE loans more than offset this reduction, the average yield on CRE loans is lower, 6.10%. The result is an average yield on total loans that is unchanged.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

In addition, the fixed rate exposure is quite high for WBS, especially for Residential/HE loans and CRE loans. This does not allow the bank to earn a return in line with rate expectations. Recently, the market has been discounting less and less rates, and this has benefited all banks with prevalence of variable rate.

Let us now turn to the securities portfolio, a crucial factor in total assets since it has a weight of almost 25%.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

That portfolio reached $16.28 billion, up $246 million from the previous quarter and up $1.41 billion from last year. As mentioned in my previous article, WBS is reinvesting the cash flows generated by this portfolio into higher yielding securities, and this is driving up the average yield. Today it stands at 3.64%, up 29 basis points from the previous quarter and up 85 basis points from last year.

In the first quarter alone, $388 million of securities were repositioned at a purchase yield of 6%: this will improve the yield on securities by 4 basis points in the second quarter. So, since the average yield on loans has stalled due to demand, the bank is doing its best to at least increase the yield on securities.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

In particular, there appears to be a preference toward HTM securities rather than AFS. The former increased by $605 million over the previous quarter, while the latter plummeted by $359 million. In my view, the reason why the bank is preferring HTM securities lies in the difference in accounting for unrealized losses. The change in the fair value of AFS securities is recorded in AOCI, which is part of equity; HTM securities should not be recorded on the balance sheet at fair value. Thus, should the yield on T-bonds continue to rise, which is happening, the unrealized losses that would be generated on the new HTM securities would not affect equity, and therefore TBV per share.

To date, unrealized losses on AFS securities amount to $800 million, those on HTM securities to $900 million. However, only the former are putting pressure on the TBV per share and consequently on the price per share.

Deposits and net interest margin

We now come to deposits, probably the strength of WBS.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

Total deposits amounted to $60.74 billion, virtually unchanged from the previous quarter. The absence of growth may sound like a red flag, but in this case, I think it is not since, as we have seen before, deposits largely cover loans.

The collapse of $520 million in non-interest bearing deposits compared to last quarter is not good, but the total cost amounts to only 2.23%. There was an 8 basis deterioration from the previous quarter, but this is quite a positive result when compared to peers.

Also, according to CFO Glenn MacInnes' estimates, non-interest-bearing deposits have stabilized:

We did see an acceleration in the first quarter of customers sweeping excess cash into money market deposit accounts. But if I look at my forecast, is basically flattened that out. So I think, I would think of the second quarter, a $10.5 billion on DDA that's basically flattened out for the year. As far as growth, the drivers and the guidance suggests $3 billion to $4 billion in deposit growth at the low and the high range.

That said, let us now see how both the yield on assets and the cost of liabilities are affecting profitability.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

Both net interest income and net interest margin have been declining, albeit very close to Q1 2023 values. As mentioned, although the cost of liabilities is relatively low at current market rates, the yield on assets has not been high enough to generate an overall positive effect. Personally, I remain optimistic about the future, as I expect that the strategy of repricing securities combined with loan growth can overcome the now stalled cost of deposits.

Of course, much will depend on expectations about interest rates and when the Fed decides to cut them.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

Guidance for 2024 shows loan growth around 5% and deposit growth between 5% and 7%. The net interest margin is expected to be $2.40 billion, so $1.83 billion for the next 3 quarters. This is an ambitious estimate that includes the assumption that by year-end, the Fed will cut rates twice. Yet, the market is currently discounting only one cut.

Conclusion

WBS is a sound bank with a strong liability cost advantage. The main mistake it made in the past was to invest too much in fixed-rate securities when interest rates were low, and this is generating unrealized losses of $1.70 billion (AFS+HTM). In any case, those securities are gradually maturing, and the proceeds will be used to buy new ones at current rates. This will generate a positive effect on both net interest income and net interest margin.

Loans are expected to grow slightly, thanks mainly to the CRE segment. Overexposure should be avoided here; otherwise, there is a risk that non-performing loans will spike in the event of a recession. For the time being, the situation remains under control.

The current Price/TBV per share is 1.49x, a bit below the 5-year average of 1.62x, which is why I consider WBS slightly undervalued. For this reason, combined with the expectation of a rising NII in 2024, I consider this bank a buy.