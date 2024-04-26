Adam Gault

Mr. Market's Mood Improves Toward Synchrony

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stock has returned nearly 65% since I rated it a Strong Buy in October 2023. Even in the past quarter, after my downgrade to a regular Buy, it has still returned 18.6%. The 6-month return more than doubled the average Financial sector return, as measured by the Financial Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

Data by YCharts

Throughout much of the last couple of years, Mr. Market has been living in fear that the consumer was going to stop spending, hitting Synchrony the worst with its consumer credit business. Synchrony kept putting up good results all along, but it took a while for sentiment to improve. Even on earnings day, the bears asserted themselves in the morning, with the stock down as much as 5% in the pre-market. This switched to up 5% by the close, as the story continues to be a good one, with just a couple yellow flags.

Loan receivables growth is still strong across all 5 of Synchrony's market segments. Four out of five were up around 10% while Health & Wellness was up 20%. The one thing to be cautious of is that purchase volume is indeed slowing a bit, especially on big ticket items by lower income consumers. We see that in the -4% purchase volume growth in Synchrony's Home & Auto segment and +3% growth in Lifestyle. Purchase volume in the other segments is still growing faster than inflation, including Health & Wellness up 10%.

Synchrony Financial

Declining credit quality has also been an issue to watch, with charge off rates having increased over the last couple of years to levels above the pre-2020 average. Synchrony has been forecasting all along that charge-offs would peak in mid-2024, but we now have some supporting evidence for this in the delinquency numbers. The percentage of loans more than 30 days past due leveled off in Q1, and loans 90+ days past due grew at a slower rate in Q1. On the earnings call, the CFO noted that both the 30+ and 90+ delinquency rates were lower in April than in Q1.

Synchrony Financial

Additionally, Synchrony is making growth moves, with no talk of big partners switching their card programs to other banks as we have seen in previous years. Instead, Synchrony sold its Pets Best pet insurance business for an $800 million after tax gain. Synchrony received a mix of cash and private equity in Independence Pet Holdings for this business. While it no longer owns the insurance business, IPH remains a channel through which Synchrony can market credit products to pet owners. Synchrony also added $2.2 billion of loan receivable though its acquisition of Ally Financial's (ALLY) point-of-sale lending business. This portfolio falls mainly in the Home & Auto and Health & Wellness segments.

One final wrinkle among the good news is an upcoming regulatory change in which late fees will be capped at $8 compared to $30-$41 currently. Synchrony and other lenders are fighting this change in court, while at the same time preparing for it to take effect later this year. The bank released updated guidance for 2024 in March. In addition to the lower fee income, Synchrony expects slightly lower loan balance and purchase volume growth. Assuming the law takes effect in October, these impacts amount to $800 million, but they will be offset by $650-$700 million of interest income from higher rates. The net impact to EPS for the year is just $0.15 to $0.25.

Overall, Synchrony is managing well through the slowdown in spending in some segments and the reduction in late fee income. Growth in other areas is still healthy, and delinquencies are showing signs of peaking. The cash from the Pets Best sale also leaves the bank with plenty of excess liquidity if conditions worsen.

Model Assumption Update

Compared to last quarter, I am modeling a similar ending loan balance as the Ally deal offsets any lost business from the late fee reduction. Cash balances are higher following the Pets Best sale. Cash will be a greater percentage of the asset mix. Also, there will be fewer rate cuts by the Fed than initially planned, resulting in higher interest paid on deposits. This led me to reduce the planned net interest margin to 14.5% from 15.65% previously. Retailer Share Arrangement cost came in low in Q1 at 3.04% of loans, so I have lowered the estimated RSA for the year to 3.5% from the 3.75% originally used. While charge-offs show signs of peaking later this year, I conservatively increased the charge-off estimate to 6% of loans from 5.75% previously. Other income now includes $1.069 billion pre-tax from the Pets Best sale. Expenses are at a run rate of $1.2 billion per quarter. Average tax rate is now assumed to be 24% for the year, more in line with Q1 and up from 23% used previously. Finally, preferred dividends are approximately doubling starting in Q2 due to the issuance of a new preferred (OTC:SYF.PR.B). $1.3 billion of buybacks were authorized through 2Q 2025, so I am assuming $230 million of buybacks per quarter, up from $170 million previously.

Model Results

Applying these changes to the income statement model, we get a 2024 EPS estimate of $7.96. If we exclude the $1.96 benefit from the Pets Best sale, the adjusted EPS estimate is $6.00. This is an improvement from last quarter's estimate of $5.51 and the analyst consensus as of earnings day of $5.56, but it is in line with the high end of Synchrony's revised guidance from March. Based on the $45.02 closing price on earnings day, Synchrony has a GAAP P/E of 5.7 and a non-GAAP P/E of 7.5.

Author Spreadsheet

Turning to the balance sheet, we see that Synchrony continues to be a massive repurchaser of its own stock. The share count is expected to decrease to 391.8 million shares at the end of the year from 401.4 million at the end of Q1. Book value should increase to $39.66 per share from $35.03 currently. Using the current share price, P/B at the end of the year should be 1.14, which is just under where it ended in 2022 and 2023. The common equity/asset ratio is higher at 12%, making Synchrony well-capitalized. The Estimated Return on Equity for 2024 is 2.5% and Return on Common Equity is 20.5%, reflecting the benefits of the Pets Best sale.

Author Spreadsheet

Valuation

Synchrony's relative valuation has not changed much since last quarter on a price/book basis. It is more expensive than Ally and Capital One (COF) but cheaper than Discover (DFS).

Seeking Alpha

On a trailing P/E basis, Synchrony's discount to peers has widened a little since last quarter. It is still the cheapest of the bunch.

Seeking Alpha

Other Securities In The Capital Stack

As mentioned above, Synchrony now has two series of preferred shares, Series A (NYSE:SYF.PR.A) was issued in November 2019 with a coupon of 5.625%. There are 30 million shares, or $750 million face value outstanding. At a current price of $18.16, it has a current yield of 7.74%. It is callable beginning in November 2024, but given the current interest rate environment, a call is highly unlikely.

Series B was issued in February 2024. It is a resettable preferred that has a starting coupon of 8.25% which then resets every 5 years based on the 5-year Treasury + 4.044%. There are 20 million shares, or $500 million face value outstanding. At a current price of $24.79, the current yield is 8.32%. It is callable at the first reset date in 2029 and every 5 years thereafter.

In total, the preferreds are well-covered, with dividends for the rest of 2024 comprising only 3.25% of projected net income. The S&P rating of each preferred is BB-. Looking at my broker's preferred screener, the two Synchrony preferreds have current yields consistent with other BB- preferreds.

Charles Schwab

Judging between the two preferreds, I don't see the 58 basis point premium as sufficient to own Series B over Series A. Series B carries the risk of resetting to a lower coupon in 2029 and has less capital appreciation potential compared to Series A, which can increase back toward par of $25 if rates come down.

Bond yields have increased since last quarter, but spreads have narrowed. For example, the 3.95% senior note due 12/1/2027 (CUSIP: 87165BAM5) has a yield to maturity of 6.26%, an increase of 45 basis points since last quarter. In comparison, the 3-year Treasury has increased 59 basis points, from 4.19% to 4.78%. Most Synchrony bonds are unsecured and rated BBB-; however, there is also one secured note issue, 5.4% due 2025 (CUSIP: 87166FAD5) that is rated BBB with a yield to maturity about 92 basis points under similar maturity unsecured notes.

Deposit rates at Synchrony remain attractive and are FDIC insured. The high-yield savings account still pays 4.75%, unchanged after several quarters. CD rates have only come down a few basis points since last quarter. Current specials include a 9-month CD with an APY of 5.25% and a 14-month at 5.0%.

Conclusion

Synchrony common shares have done much better than the average financial stock over the last 6 months as market worries about the health of the consumer credit business have subsided. This does not mean the risks themselves are gone, as there has been some increase in charge-offs and lower spending on high ticket items by lower-income consumers. Nevertheless, Synchrony is still growing loan balances and delinquencies appear to be hitting a top. The bank has optimized its portfolio with the sale of the Pets Best insurance business and the purchase of Ally's POS lending business.

Despite the run-up in share price over the last 6 months, Synchrony is still attractive with a 2024 P/E of 7.5 (excluding gain on Pets Best sale) and expected year-end P/B of 1.14. The preferreds are well-covered even after the issuance of Series B in February. I would rather own Series A despite the lower current yield, as the coupon is no resettable and there is better capital gain potential if rates come down. Bonds and deposit products are also safe alternatives. While bond spreads vs. Treasuries have narrowed, yields on CDs have barely come down from their highs and yields on savings accounts have not come down at all. Synchrony offers something for everyone, all across the capital structure.