littleclie

Summary

Following my coverage on MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in Feb'24, for which I recommended a buy rating due to my bullish expectations after reviewing the FY23 results and the positive macro outlook for FY24 vs. FY23, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I believe the selloff in MSCI share price is hugely overdone, and hence, I reiterate my buy rating for the stock as valuation has gotten cheaper. I remain buy-rated for MSCI as I believe the growth outlook remains healthy for MSCI and that the near-term weakness is due to non-structural reasons. So long as MSCI can continue to grow in the low teens with healthy margins, the valuation gap between its shares and the index should eventually close.

Investment thesis

On 23 April, MSCI released its 1Q24 earnings, which saw revenue increase by ~15% to $680 million, 80bps below consensus expectations of 15.8%. The growth delta was similar on an organic basis, coming in at 10.3% vs. consensus estimates of 10.9%. Organically by segment, index revenue grew 10.4%, analytics grew 11.9%, ESG and climate grew 11%, and private assets grew 2.6%. Total recurring subscription run rate grew 14.2%, and asset-based fee run rate grew 15.9%, translating to blended run rate growth of 14.6%. Despite organic revenue growth, EBITDA margins contracted 180 bps to 56.4% due to higher wage costs, growth investments, and acquisitions. Net-net EPS saw $3.52, which beat the consensus estimate of $3.47, mainly due to the lower tax rate of 13.5%.

After the results release, MSCI shares fell by more than 10%, exacerbating the weak share price movement over the past 2 months. From the peak of the January share price of $617, MSCI shares have declined by 24%, with valuation falling to 30x forward PE. I believe the sale has been overdone and see this as a great buying opportunity. Below, I address each of the concerns that, I think, led to the share price decline and why I think MSCI can continue to perform in the medium to long term.

The first point is that firm-wide subscription cancellations were $38 million in 1Q24, up by 74% vs. 1Q24. As a result, the 1Q24 retention rate fell by 240bps to 92.8%. This was exacerbated by another shock to the market, where MSCI reported total net new recurring subscription sales declined 43.5% in 1Q24, a major step down from the 1.3% decline seen in 4Q23. Note that this net new subscription sale is like bookings for other software companies; as such, this indicates weak near-term growth. I give my view by parts below:

Step up in cancellation: Firstly, on a relative basis, the 74% seems huge, but on an absolute basis, it is a $16 million increase, so the impact is not as big as it seems. Secondly, the majority of this step-up is not due to structural weakness but rather one-off events. For instance, of the $38 million, $7 million came from license rationalization as a result of the merger of two major global banks in Europe. Excluding this bank impact, the retention rate would have been 94.1%. Thirdly, cyclicality has played a part in this, where huge hedge funds have scaled back on index rebalance strategies. Hence, if we adjust for all of this, retention should easily trend in the 95+% range (in line with recent years), making management's guidance for FY24 retention rate to rebound a very plausible guide. New recurring subscription sales: If we look at the MSCI history of y/y growth in this front, there have been multiple occasions where this has dipped to a very big decline and happens typically in a tough macroclimate. But note in the chart below that growth after the decline was typically very strong, much stronger than the decline. I believe this situation is going to repeat itself this time around, as MSCI is still seeing very healthy demand trends in various parts of the business. First, strong fund inflows and market appreciation continued to drive index asset-based fees to grow a healthy 13% y/y in 1Q. Secondly, organic revenue growth in analytics accelerated by 200bps to 12% in 1Q24. This acceleration was driven by large client implementations, recent investments in risk models and insights, and traction with fixed income analytics. Furthermore, one of the most crucial signs for MSCI's future growth and industry relevance is the high level of client engagement among C-suite executives across all segments and geographies. This is especially true in custom indices, which opens up opportunities for increased wallet share penetration and a growing pipeline.

Own calculation

The last negative factor that drove the sharp drop in share price is likely the weak organic revenue growth for ESG and climate. This revenue stream has historically been a key growth engine for MSCI, but growth has continued to decelerate from 14.5% y/y in 4Q23 to 11% in 1Q24. I believe this is a temporary slowdown rather than a structural one. In the call, I think management talked about the political situation revolving around ESG and specifically called out that they are dealing with financial materiality, which is not a political issue. As such, once all these political issues are resolved, the demand should come back online. In other words, it is delayed but not lost.

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for MSCI based on my model is $552.88. My growth outlook for MSCI has not changed generally; I still expect it to continue growing low-teens for the foreseeable future with healthy margins. I have adjusted FY24 revenue growth down by 100bps from 12% to 11% to reflect the 1Q24 weaker-than-expected results, but I have adjusted FY25 revenue growth up by 100bps from 11% to 12% to reflect the easier comps in FY24. As for margins, I hold a flattish outlook, as management mentioned they are going to continue reinvesting in the business. The major point of debate is what valuation MSCI should trade at. Because of the weaker-than-expected result for 1Q24, valuation has taken a dive to 30x forward PE. This is near the 5-year low for MSCI, and on a relative basis to the S&P index, the ratio has fallen to just 1.5x, far below the average level of 2.1x (which has a pretty tight range of +/- 0.2x). My expectation is that once the market starts to see MSCI grow as per how it did historically, the valuation gap should start to close back to the 2.1x ratio. That said, I think this is not going to happen in just one quarter. MSCI probably needs a few more quarters to show a sustainable trend before the market gets convinced. As such, for the near-term, in FY24, I assumed the ratio would close back at least by half (1.8x is the midpoint of 1.5x and 2.1x). Using the SPX index average forward PE as the baseline and multiplying it by 1.8x, I got to 32.4x forward PE.

Bloomberg

Risk

The market is evidently adopting a very short-term view of the stock. The risk here is MSCI printing a further slowdown in net new recurring subscription sales growth (entirely possibly based on historical pattern), which would cause investors to be more panicked about near-term growth and hence take a risk-off approach (i.e., sell and stay on the sidelines). This will make the valuation more attractive, but the share price will likely see further declines.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for MSCI is a buy despite the recent sell-off. While the company's 1Q24 results missed expectations and caused concerns, these issues seem temporary. The fundamental growth drivers for MSCI are still intact, with strong demand in core areas like analytics and index assets. I believe the current valuation is an attractive entry point as it is near its 5-year low, and on a relative basis vs. the index, it is way below the historical average.