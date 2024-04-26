Roland Magnusson

DNB Bank (OTCPK:DNBBF)(OTCPK:DNBBY) continues to progress with strong underlying operating performance, growing general commission income and net interest income YoY. We like the yield here, it's well covered, and we think the multiple offers some value on an absolute and relative basis, compared to stocks like ING Groep (ING) or even SpareBank 1 (OTCPK:SRMGF). As we detailed in our last coverage, around 5% of the market cap could be covered by their ownership of Vipps. Operations are performing well, the Norwegian economy is strong, and the duration gap is being solved. We rate DNB Bank shares a buy.

Earnings Q1

Let's have a look at the Q1 earnings in 2024.

Net Interest Income (Q1 PR)

Net interest income is up. Norges Bank has increased their rates, driving spreads over deposits.

Policy Rate (Norges Bank)

The higher rates are due in part to inflation but also the poor performance of the NOK which is in the mandate. There's not much control over the performance of the NOK, even with more aggressive monetary policy because the NOK is so marginal of a currency and also under quite a lot of structural selling pressure since the sovereign wealth fund invests outside of Norway. But there is a connection to the oil markets, since a strong oil market means a better budgetary situation for Norway and a stronger NOK.

Nonetheless, Norges Bank has to do something, so it has raised rates moderately, likely also taking into consideration the hot property market and growing private leverage. These higher rates are going to cure the duration gap issues in Norwegian banks. For now, we don't even have deposit beta, but stable loan balances are going to allow for DNB, particularly as Norwegian demographics remain on the rise, driving homeownership, driving up average returns on its assets. At some point, these rates are going to be allowed to fall, which will drive down deposit rates but see stickiness in returns on the assets. At the same time, the general health of the Norwegian economy, including the housing shortage and relative downside protection on property wealth, should make these higher rates sustainable without need for much higher reserves.

Loan and Deposits (Q1 Press)

The fee-based income is also up, with strength in markets shifting more savings in the bank funds gaining more fees and limiting cost of operating capital for DNB. Insurance results are also improving on better returns on reserved assets. Excluding mark to market effects, overall other operating income would be up.

Fee Income (Q1 PR)

Valuation

The PE ratio including a presumed valuation of around 5% of market cap for Vipps, based on our previous coverage's calculations, and excluding any impairment charges is around 7.75x. SpareBank 1 is 8.15x. Most European banks are around 8x. There is a relative valuation case.

Perhaps more importantly in this instance is that a low PE ratio supports with ample margin on the payout ratio of a 7.74% dividend. This is in addition to buybacks that the company does, around 0.4% in the first quarter, with more coming as they redeem some shares from the Norwegian state in order to keep their ownership levels constant.

We think that solid Norwegian demographics, general economic health built on their massive oil industry which has become more strategic than ever for Europe, housing shortage and already demonstrated performance should keep performance on the up. Improving duration gaps that are inevitable from the higher rates should also keep particularly the medium to long-term outlook for their net interest income constructive.

The performance of the NOK is pretty important for DNB as a Norwegian financial play. This is perhaps the main risk factor and structural concern, as we mentioned above that the NOK is quite a weak and marginal currency. 20% of DNB sales are not in Norway. However, a mitigating factor is that the NOK's weakness is beginning to become a subject of irritation for Norwegians, and seen as a consequence of failure by the central bank. Political concentration on the NOK may increase. Also, the matter of USD rates are still important for the FX dynamics. When rate cuts eventually come, possibly this year on the maturity wall issue, the NOK can only strengthen, particularly from its close to all-time low levels.

Data by YCharts

The ownership of Vipps is a meaningful consideration for a company of DNB's stable profile and size. While IPO and general venture markets are not in a great place still, having virtually collapsed in 2022, Vipps grows as an increasingly important part of the Nordic economies' payment and other government ID gateway systems. Valuations could keep going higher, and the underlying model which is continuing to see growth is fundamentally profitable. We are confident in the 7.7% dividend which should only keep growing, and think that a price contained by a relatively low multiple should also offer capital appreciation opportunities.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.