Investment Thesis

Watsco (NYSE:WSO), a leading distributor of HVAC/R products, is poised for long-term growth through efficiency improvements, acquisitions, and a potential push into the plumbing distribution market. The company's management is focused on long-term growth, with a goal to double the size of the business.

When looking for market-beating stocks, it’s important to establish something that differentiates an investment idea from most others. I might be going out on a limb here, but I think Watsco might be positioning itself for a big push into plumbing. This would double the company's addressable market, offering the potential for huge shareholder returns.

Introduction

In a previous article, I wrote about how an enhanced DCA strategy would have worked wonders for Watsco over the past ten years and that I would be looking for an EV/EBITDA target of approximately 14.5x to consider Watsco a Strong Buy and make a larger addition to my position. While I wasn’t against adding at higher valuations due to Watsco’s history of outperformance, I may have been a little conservative with my assessment of Watsco’s long-term growth prospects.

Since then, I have revisited my thesis and I am questioning my approach to managing my position. I now upgrade my investment rating to a Buy from a Hold. I believe Watsco has a lot more potential for growth than I previously thought. After its acquisition of Gateway Supply, I believe the company is positioning itself for a bold move into the plumbing distribution market. If this happens, it will represent a huge opportunity for Watsco. If it doesn’t, we are still left with a rock-solid company that holds technological advantages, a market-leading scale, and a solid balance sheet and catalysts for long-term growth.

A New Opportunity In The Pipeline

To me, Watsco is increasingly looking like a future leader in the plumbing supply distribution industry. It makes perfect sense to leverage its strength as a distributor in a vertical outside of HVAC/R, especially given the potential synergies between an HVAC/R and plumbing distribution network. Two acquisitions in recent years have increased Watsco’s plumbing supply distribution portfolio, though to what extent is unknown as it remains a fraction of the overall business. Gemaire Distributors has been a part of Watsco’s brand portfolio since 1989 and distributes HVAC/R and plumbing equipment, so plumbing is not new to Watsco.

In 2019. Watsco acquired N&S Supply, a Northeastern U.S. supplier of HVAC and plumbing equipment, and in 2023, it acquired Gateway Supply. Gateway, located in South Carolina, is a supplier of both HVAC/R and plumbing equipment. This move bolsters Watsco's HVAC portfolio and expands its market reach, and it also adds to its presence in the plumbing supply distribution industry. Combined, these acquisitions might signal a greater focus on growing its plumbing presence.

Like the HVAC/R distribution market, which is worth $64 billion, the plumbing distribution market is also highly fragmented. The North American plumbing components, fixtures, and water heater markets are expected to grow between 5.4% and 7.5% annually, as seen in the table below.

Although I cannot determine the exact market size figures for the entire plumbing supply industry, I estimate that the North American plumbing components, fixtures, and water heater segments make up roughly $60 billion. Watsco could potentially double the size of its business over the long run, just by growing market share in this industry.

With Gemaire, N&S, and now Gateway under its belt, Watsco is well-positioned to start taking market share in the plumbing distribution industry. Given its successful track record of growth through acquisitions in the HVAC business and delivering market-beating returns to shareholders, there is no reason to believe it cannot replicate this success in the plumbing supply industry. If it does, it could result in even greater returns for its stockholders.

Future Growth Through Acquisition

Watsco's 'Buy and Build' acquisition strategy is a key driver of the company's long-term growth. According to the latest earnings press release.

"Over the last five years, Watsco has acquired nine distribution businesses, investing approximately $350 million in capital. Our “buy and build” strategy builds upon their long-standing legacies through investment in new locations, new products and by leveraging Watsco’s best-in-class technology platforms. We also invest in our key leaders through equity grants that attract and retain leadership over the long-term.”

With management discussing their intentions to double the size of the business, it's wise to make an assessment as to where that growth will come from. When the company issued its Q1 2024 press release, I noticed a $200 equity raise. During the conference call, management stated that an institutional investor with a long-term mindset wanted to make a significant investment in Watsco. The company took advantage of this to raise more cash. The only way I can reconcile this is that Watsco is preparing to make more significant investments in growth. With a significant cash pile on its balance sheet and an equity raise, Watsco can look for more acquisition targets.

The highly fragmented HVAC/R distribution market should continue to give the most efficient and largest players plenty of opportunity to capture market share. Watsco is doing just this by opportunistically scooping up other distributors, integrating them into its brand, and providing them with the resources to scale more efficiently while maintaining its core leadership.

A risk to Watsco’s valuation is near-term weakness in the HVAC market. However, the company appears positioned to win despite the strength of the market. Either the HVAC market improves, and the company sees the financial benefit of increased sales, or its peer distributors with weaker balance sheets and less efficient operations become cheaper roll-up targets for Watsco, allowing it to expand its market share through acquisition. This has been a successful strategy until now, and with the technological advantages it possesses and a Berkshire-esque approach to acquisitions, I believe this will continue to be effective going forward.

The benefit Watsco has in acquiring other HVAC distributors is in its economies of scale and ability to improve efficiency. Watsco continues to optimize the business by reducing SG&A expenses. In recent quarters, the company has reduced variable expenses by 10-15%. This productivity is driven by its advanced Product Inventory Management system, which allows Watsco to easily observe selling and demand trends to optimize and adjust inventory levels and product offerings. The company can drill down to specific districts or branches of its business in order to benefit from better visibility than most HVAC distributors.

As Watsco acquires smaller HVAC/R distributors, and potentially plumbing supply distributors, it can optimize and scale these businesses. The fragmented industries it competes in offer plenty of opportunities to continue growing the business for many years to come.

This provides both a challenge in modeling future growth and an opportunity to keep investing in a company that now trades at a significant premium, at least on the surface.

Financial Health and Performance

2023 Results

In 2023, Watsco experienced a normalization in performance from the notable growth of 2021-2022. Revenues only increased by 0.13% to $7.28 billion, after climbing 15.8% in 2022. Despite stable revenue YoY, expenses grew faster than revenues, and profitability decreased. Operating income decreased by 4.4% to $794.81 million, and diluted EPS fell 11.3% to $13.67. Net income also fell by 10.8% to $536.34 million. Watsco's financial health in 2023 displayed mixed signals. While cash and cash equivalents increased by 42.4% to $210.1 million, and the company maintained its robust balance sheet with minimal debt of $115.7 million, margins declined. Both gross margin and operating margin declined 50 basis points to 27.4% and 10.6%, respectively. Net margin declined by 90 basis points to 7.4%. Free Cash flow margin decreased by 20 basis points to 7.2%, and the company delivered $526.5 million in free cash flow, a decrease of 1.5% YoY.

Inventory

Throughout 2023, the company began unwinding its inventory. Improving inventory turnover will benefit cash flows going forward. This is a positive sign and will help to offset near-term weakness in the market. When the company returns to revenue growth, this efficiency will lead to even greater gains.

Watsco worked to improve its inventory in 2023 (www.FinChat.io)

However, this may not be a linear progression, during Q1 inventory was higher and management mentioned that inventory may increase during 2024 because of equipment resulting from the AIM act refrigerant phasedown. As new A2L compatible equipment arrives from OEMs, prices are expected to increase, further increasing inventory. The company has decreased the number of units held in inventory, albeit at higher costs per unit. As these units are sold the assumption is that they will be sold at higher prices, benefiting revenue. The company may build inventory to help drive sales. This may drive higher inventory turns during 2024, but I think the overall trend shows improvement.

Watsco Q1 2024 Key Metrics (Author generated table w/ press release data) (www.investors.watsco.com)

Q1 Results And Conference Call

Q1 is seasonally the weakest quarter for Watsco and the company experienced normalization across the business. The commercial segment remained the strongest. Revenues increased by 0.9% compared to 2023. Driven by increased Cost of Sales and SG&A Expenses, Watsco’s Gross Profit, Operating Income, and EPS all fell YoY. However, I believe improvements are coming. Watsco has taken steps to reduce expenses and a better sales environment may not be too far off.

The company began to implement headcount reductions during Q1 that have yet to be fully realized in the current results. In doing so, Watsco incurred approximately $5.3 million in non-recurring SG&A items.

Despite a decrease in net income, operating cash flows improved significantly from -$47.4 million to $103.7 million in Q1 2024. This was driven by better working capital management. Q1 typically provides weaker operating and free cash flows, so this could be a positive sign of things to come. It remains to be seen if this will continue through 2024. TTM FCF now stands at $679.3 million, an improvement over FY 2023 FCF of $526.5 million, which may be one of the catalysts for the post-earnings stock jump.

Going into Q1, Watsco anticipated improvements in gross margin throughout 2024 but warned that Q1 gross margin would only be in the 26.5% to 27% range. It advised analysts to focus on sequential quarterly gross margin improvements rather than year-over-year comparisons.

The company was able to achieve a 27.5% gross margin in Q1 2024, showing that improvements are materializing. This was an improvement over both Q3 and Q4 of 2023, when gross margins were 26.7% and 25.8%, respectively. Watsco still aims to achieve 30% gross margins over the long run.

During the earnings calls, Executive V.P., Barry Logan is making it a habit to highlight the credit quality of Watsco's customers. Logan reaffirmed the strength of the company's contractor clientele, noting a reduction in estimated bad debt expenses, a testament to Watsco's effective credit management and the financial health of its customer base. High-quality customers provide a stable revenue stream, which the company believes is a distinct advantage. I agree with this sentiment, especially during market downturns or when pricing challenges arise. This reliability ensures that Watsco maintains consistent business operations, even when external economic conditions fluctuate, safeguarding its position as a dependable supplier in the HVAC industry.

Valuation

For now, rather than focusing on the EV/EBITDA multiple, I will attempt to estimate Watsco's FCF growth potential. As mentioned, the company aims to double its business size. This is possible through a combination of growing HVAC/R sales and market share in the plumbing distribution industry.

Given the improvement in TTM FCF and gross margins during Q1 and the potential for continued improvements in the quarters ahead, I believe that analysts will likely up their estimates for Watsco.

Growth Expectations

Analysts are expecting a 15.9% free cash flow CAGR and a 9.9% EPS CAGR over the next three years.

Watsco Forward FCF and EPS Growth Estimates (www.FinChat.io)

Watsco has grown free cash flow at a CAGR of 17.5% and Revenue at a CAGR of 7.1% since 2014. Note: this does not include the current TTM figure of $679.3 million.

Watsco Trailing FCF and Revenue Growth (www.FinChat.io)

Prior to Watsco’s Q1 earnings release, this is how my DCF model was structured.

Discounted Cash Flow Model (Prior to earnings) (Author Generated DCF Model)

Using Watsco’s full-year 2023 FCF of $526.5 million, and the analyst estimates of a 16% FCF growth rate (annually for 10 years), a terminal rate of 2.5% and a discount rate of 10%. I get a stock price that may be overvalued by 9.7%. This assumes reductions to FCF growth based on Seeking Alpha’s forward growth estimates of 9% FCF growth.

After reviewing the Q1 report, listening to the earnings call, and accounting for gross margin expansion and TTM FCF growth to $679.3 million, I can see why the stock has popped following the release. Using TTM FCF as a starting point, with all other inputs the same, tells us the stock could be undervalued by roughly 16.5%.

Discounted Cash Flow Model (post earnings) (Author Generated DCF Model)

DCF Calculations (Author Generate DCF Model Calculations)

Risks

The problem with DCF models is that adjusting inputs can make a huge difference in the outputs, in this case intrinsic value estimates. This poses a risk to my valuation assumptions. If my terminal value is too high, the stock may underperform my expectations even if significant growth is achieved over ten years. Models are also only part of the picture, so relying on them can be perilous. I do believe that Watsco can continue to grow FCF at a rate higher than GDP growth for significantly longer than most companies, and believe that its ability to do this is more important than a DCF.

The company continues to make accretive acquisitions. The spread between Watsco’s ROIC and WACC, seen below, supports this.

ROIC & WACC spread (www.gurufocus.com)

Because Watsco’s ROIC is significantly higher than its WACC, investments in growth should be beneficial.

Watsco management’s goal is to double the size of the business over time. The company has grown revenues at 7% annually since 2014, If Watsco can continue its 9-year trend of growing revenues at 7% annually, it should be able to continue growing FCF at 16% -17% annually, given its track record of doing so, and its operating leverage and scale advantages. These growth rates would double sales in ten years, and the company could be a good buy today. This may seem aggressive, but the company has plenty of market share to chase in HVAC/R and potentially in plumbing distribution.

Conclusion

Watsco is poised for long-term growth through efficiency improvements, acquisitions, and a potential push into the plumbing distribution market. The company's management is focused on long-term growth, with a goal to double the size of the business. I believe a greater push into the plumbing distribution market may be in the early stages for Watsco and that if the company successfully scales in this industry, this may deliver great returns for shareholders.

After re-evaluating the business, I upgrade Watsco to a Buy and may add to my position in the coming weeks.