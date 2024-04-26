Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 3:03 AM ETKB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Stock
KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Peter Kwon – Head of Investor Relations
Jae Kwan Kim – Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President

Peter Kwon

Greetings. I am Peter Kwon, the Head of IR at KB Financial Group. We will now begin the 2024 Q1 Business Results Presentation. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone for participating today. We have here with us our Group CFO and SVP, Jae Kwan Kim; and other members from our group management. We will first hear the 2024 Q1 major financial highlights from our CFO and SVP, Jae Kwan Kim, and then engage in a Q&A session.

I would like to invite our SVP to deliver 2024 Q1 earnings results.

Jae Kwan Kim

Good afternoon. My name is Jae Kwan Kim, CFO of KB Financial Group. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all of you for joining us in our Q1 2024 earnings presentation. Before presenting our first quarter results, I would like to share with you, once again, KB Financial Group shareholder return policy and capital management policy, including the change in the dividend policy starting from this quarter. As you are well aware, KB Financial Group has been implementing an industry-leading shareholder return policy for over a decade based on solid profitability and strong capital base. We were the first company in the industry to buy back and retire its own shares, introduced a quarterly dividend policy and to announce a mid- to long-term capital policy. And in this way, we have continuously enhanced and developed our shareholder return policy and building on these efforts, while maintaining the existing mid- to long-term capital policy to enhance the visibility and predictability of cash dividend.

