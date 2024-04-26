Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. GDP Growth Slows Markedly, And Inflation Remains The Focus

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • US GDP growth slowed to 1.6% annualised in the first quarter of this year, less than half the 3.4% rate recorded in 4Q23, but core inflation was stronger, picking up from a 2% annualised rate to 3.7%.
  • This implies upside risks to tomorrow’s key monthly core PCE deflator and makes a near-term rate cut even less likely.
  • As for the growth outlook, we expect to see more subdued activity in upcoming quarters.

By James Knightley

Higher inflation catches the markets' eye, rather than weaker growth

US first quarter GDP growth is an annualised 1.6%, well below the 2.5% consensus expectation, but inflation is hotter with the core PCE deflator up 3.7% annualised versus 3.4% expected. This suggests, assuming

