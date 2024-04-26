Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Terex: The Market Has Missed This Wonderful Company

Apr. 26, 2024 4:44 AM ETTerex Corporation (TEX) Stock
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
661 Followers

Summary

  • Terex has a business strategy of divesting non-core products and businesses and acquiring new ones, leading to changes in its business profile.
  • Despite no revenue growth over the past decade, the company has seen profit growth and improving trends in returns, gross profitability, and capital efficiencies.
  • TEX is financially sound, has a track record of creating shareholder value, and offers more than a 30% margin of safety at its current market price.

Cheerful male worker handling forklift inside recycling centre

Mindful Media/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Terex Corporation's (NYSE:TEX) business strategy involves almost annual divestment of non-core products and businesses and acquisitions of new ones. As such, the business profile of the company has changed over the past decade. While this

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
661 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TEX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TEX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TEX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News