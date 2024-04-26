Mindful Media/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Terex Corporation's (NYSE:TEX) business strategy involves almost annual divestment of non-core products and businesses and acquisitions of new ones. As such, the business profile of the company has changed over the past decade. While this has not led to any revenue growth, there was profit growth.

There were also improving trends in returns, gross profitability, and capital efficiencies. The company has a track record of creating shareholder value and is financially sound. I expect this business performance to continue. The market has yet to notice this wonderful company providing more than a 30% margin of safety at the current market price.

Business background

In its 2023 Form10k, TEX described itself as a "…global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms…" with 2 key business segments:

Materials Processing. This segment offers a diverse range of materials processing and specialty equipment such as crushers, cranes, concrete mixers, and conveyors. It serves mainly the construction, mining, recycling, and material handling industries globally.

Aerial Work Platforms. This segment specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers. It caters to various industries for construction, maintenance, and infrastructure projects.

There have been many changes to the TEX business since its incorporation in 1986. According to the company, this has been "…accomplished through acquisitions and managing our portfolio of companies by divestiture of non-core businesses and products."

For example, in 2014, the company reported its performance under 5 business segments - Aerial Work Platforms, Construction, Cranes, Material Handling & Port Solutions, and Materials Processing.

Since then, the company has had several divestments as illustrated in Chart 1 to end up with the 2 business segments in 2023.

Chart 1: Divestment history (TEX Presentation at 2024 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference)

Thus, in analyzing and valuing TEX, the focus should not be on the current business or products. Rather, we have to assume that there would be continuing divestments and acquisitions to drive revenue and profit growth.

Operating trends

I looked at 2 groups of metrics to get a picture of the operating trends over the past decade.

The left part of Chart 2 shows the trends for 3 metrics - revenue, PAT, and gross profitability (gross profits / total assets).

The right part of Chart 2 shows the returns - Operating return (NOPAT/Total Capital Employed), ROE and ROA,

You can see that over the past decade, the divestments and acquisitions did not lead to revenue growth. Refer to the left part of Chart 2. But profits over the past few years improved so that in 2023, it was higher than that in 2014. This resulted in a profit growth of 5.6% CAGR over the past decade.

More significant was the improvement in gross profitability. This grew at 7.0% CAGR for the past decade. You can see from Chart 2 that for most of the years, the gross profitability was higher than that in 2014.

It showed that the company was able to improve capital efficiency through the various corporate exercises. This augurs well for TEX. According to Professor Novy-Marx, gross profitability has the same power as Price to Book in predicting cross-section returns of stocks.

The better profits and capital efficiencies are reflected in better operating returns. You can see from the right part of Chart 2 that all the 3 returns in 2023 were higher than those in 2014.

I would consider the return as good based on the following:

Over the past decade, the company achieved an average operating return of 13%. The average for the ROE and ROA were 12% and 4% respectively. These returns are higher than its 11% WACC and cost of equity. In other words, TEX was able to create shareholders' value.

The company achieved 31% ROE in 2023. Based on Damodaran's dataset, the US machinery sector achieved an average ROE of 19% in 2023. It was 17% of the total US market (excluding financials).

Chart 2: Performance Index and Return Trends (Author)

Note to Performance Index chart. To plot the various metrics on one chart, I have converted the various metrics into indices. The respective index was created by dividing the annual values by the respective 2014 values.

To get a better understanding of where the improvements came from, I broke down the operating profits into various components. Refer to the left part of Chart 3. I also carried out a DuPont analysis of the operating return, as shown in the right part of Chart 3.

Over the past decade, while gross profitability grew at 7% CAGR, contribution margin only grew at 1.5% CAGR. The better gross profitability growth was due to relatively lower growth in total assets rather than significant improvements in gross profit margins.

This is supported by the DuPont analysis, which showed 4.9% CAGR in asset turnover from 2014 to 2023. Looking at the right part of Chart 3, you can deduce that the changes in asset turnover and operating margin accounted for most of the changes in the operating return.

Chart 3: Op Profit Profile and DuPont Analysis (Author)

Note to Op Profit Profile. I broke down the operating profits into fixed costs and variable costs.

Fixed cost = SGA, Depreciation & Amortization and Others.

Variable cost = Cost of Sales - Depreciation & Amortization.

Contribution = Revenue - Variable Cost.

Contribution margin = Contribution/Revenue.

While there was not much growth in the contribution margin (due to the low growth in the gross profit margins), there was growth in the operating margin.

This was because fixed costs, especially the Selling, General, and Administrative (SGA) expenses, shrank. If you look at the left part of Chart 3, you can see that while revenue in 2023 was about the same as that for 2014, the fixed cost in 2023 was lower than that in 2014.

Considering the past 10 decades of inflation, management has done a good job in cost control. The key takeaway is that while the company had difficulty in growing revenue, it did a much better job in operating efficiencies. There were improving gross profitability, asset turnover, and good control over the SGA expenses.

Every company talks about improving its operations. TEX is no different with its "Execute, Innovate, Grow" operating framework as stated in its 2023 Form 10k. But it is good to see this translated into improving trends in the various operating metrics.

Financial position

I would rate TEX as financially sound based on the following criteria.

As of the end of Dec. 2023, it has a Debt Capital ratio of 0.31. It has come down from its past decade high of 0.59. According to the Damodaran Jan 2023 dataset, the Debt Capital ratio was 0.17 for the Machinery sector.

But as can be seen from Table 1, the company is a cash cow with relatively low CAPEX compared to the cash flow from operations. The company has also made large debt repayments. This suggests that the Debt level can be easily brought down.

Table 1: Sources and Uses of Funds 2014 to 2023. (Author)

TEX has a good capital allocation track record, as can be seen from Table 1. It was able to cover the CAPEX and acquisitions with the cash flow from operation. Excess was returned to shareholders as dividends and share buybacks.

Furthermore, in 2023, its EBIT/interest expense was 10. Based on the Damodaran synthetic rating approach, this is equal to the AA (Fitch) rating.

TEX also has a good cash-to-profit conversion ratio, with positive cash flow from operations every year over the past 10 years. During this period, it generated USD 2.7 billion cash flow from operations, compared to its PAT of USD 1.6 billion.

Growth

Growth is an important factor in valuing companies. But I have shown that over the past decade, there was hardly any revenue growth. To make the growth issue more challenging, over the past decade total assets decreased from USD 5.9 billion in 2014 to USD 3.6 billion in 2023.

But I have shown that there was profit growth. This has translated into a basic EPS growth of USD 2.91 in 2014 to USD 7.67 in 2024.

So what should we use to represent TEX's growth rate?

In valuing companies, I prefer to use the fundamental growth rate given by the following equation:

Growth = Return X Reinvestment rate.

Reinvestment is defined as CAPEX + Acquisitions - Depreciation & Amortization + increase in Net Working Capital

Reinvestment rate = Reinvestment/NOPAT

I estimated TEX's total Reinvestment over the past decade to be USD 770 million. Given the total NOPAT of USD 2.67 billion, this worked out to be only a 29% Reinvestment rate.

This is a very well managed Reinvestment rate as this meant that firstly the company would not have to resort to debt to fund the acquisitions. But more importantly, despite the acquisitions, there are funds left for the shareholders.

The average operating return over the past 10 years was 13%.

Fundamental growth = 13% X 29% = 4%. TEX is not a high-growth company.

Valuation

I valued TEX on the basis that it would only achieve a 4% growth rate.

I assumed the 2023 revenue was the base revenue and the key operating parameters - contribution margin and capital turnover (Revenue/Total Capital Employed) - were the 2023 numbers.

On such a basis, I obtained an intrinsic value of USD 92 per share, compared to the TEX market price of USD 61 per share (as of 24 April 2024). You can see that there is more than a 30% margin of safety.

Valuation model

The valuation model is illustrated in Table 2. It was a single-stage model based on the following Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) equation:

Value to the Firm = FCFF X (1 + g) / (WACC - g)

FCFF = EBIT(1- t) X (1 - Reinvestment rate).

EBIT(1-t) was estimated based on the operating profit profile as shown in Chart 3.

Table 2: Valuation model (Author)

Most of the assumptions used in Table 2 are self-explanatory, except for the following:

Item c = This included the fixed cost as defined in the notes to Chart 3 and the average past decade of unusual items such as restructuring costs and write-downs.

Item k. The reinvestment rate was derived from the growth equation.

Item n. The WACC was based on a Google search for "Terex WACC" as per Table 3.

Table 3: Estimating the WACC (Various)

Risks and limitations

I believe that my valuation is a conservative one based on the following assumptions:

2023 margins and capital efficiency.

4% growth rate.

In my valuation, I assumed that the contribution margin and the capital turnover were the 2023 values. In other words, I have ignored improvements. The intrinsic value would be higher if I assumed better performances. Since that is already a good margin of safety without such assumptions, I did not pursue this scenario.

Secondly, I used a single-stage valuation model as I assumed a 4% perpetual growth rate. But if you look at the past 3 years' performance, you can see that revenue grew from USD 3.9 billion in 2021 to USD 5.2 billion in 2023.

This is a significant revenue growth due to several acquisitions in 2022 and 2023. If I had valued TEX using a 2-stage growth model to account for similar-sized acquisitions in the immediate future, the value of TEX would be higher.

The key point is that my valuation is conservative and there is potential for upside in the estimated intrinsic value.

Conclusion

I would consider TEX a wonderful company, despite the lack of revenue growth over the past decade:

There was profit growth, especially over the past few years.

There were uptrends in the various return metrics.

There is a good track record of improving operating and capital efficiencies.

It is financially sound.

It has a low Reinvestment rate despite the acquisitions.

TEX's business profile has changed over the years due to its strategy of periodic divestments and acquisitions. Despite the changing business profile, as reflected in the change in the reporting segments, the company was able to improve its operations. I expect this divestment acquisition and improving operating trends to continue.

Also recall what Professor Novy-Marx said about the gross profitability metric.

The market has not recognized its wonderful status, providing it with a 30% margin of safety. This is an investment opportunity.