Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

M2 Still Points To Lower Inflation

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.83K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed recently released the March money supply numbers, and the story hasn't changed.
  • M2 surged from early 2020 through early 2022, thanks to $6 trillion of deficit spending that was effectively monetized.
  • The bulge in M2 rose to a high of $4.7 trillion in Dec. '21 and has now fallen by almost two-thirds which was the result of negative growth in M2 and ongoing growth in the economy.

Wooden blocks with percentage sign and down arrow, financial recession crisis, interest rate decline, risk management concept

ThitareeSarmkasat

The Fed recently released the March money supply numbers, and the story hasn't changed. M2 surged from early 2020 through early 2022, thanks to $6 trillion of deficit spending that was effectively monetized. Since its peak in April '22, M2 has declined by almost $1 trillion. This all

This article was written by

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.83K Followers
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News