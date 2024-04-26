Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What's Hurting The Aluminum Market Should Be Good For Alcoa

Apr. 26, 2024 5:05 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA) Stock
Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite the sharp sell-off since 2022 in Alcoa Corporation's stock price, I think the tide is now turning back in its favor, simultaneously hurting the overall aluminum market.
  • The US and UK sanctions are already hitting Alcoa's competitor RUSAL hard and are opening up enormous opportunities for Alcoa to gain market share shortly.
  • Rising aluminum prices due to the sanctions may reduce demand, particularly in Europe, but global demand remains relatively stable - good for Alcoa.
  • The operational risks are quite high - as are the current multiples, such as EV/EBITDA. Alcoa's EBITDA should be well above consensus growth, which I am not yet convinced of.
  • I have therefore decided to rate Alcoa as a "Hold" today.
Alcoa legacy signage. Alcoa is the world"s eighth largest producer of aluminum.

jetcityimage

My Thesis

The only time I have written about Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) was in April 2021 - my bullish thesis has aged poorly compared to the return of the S&P 500 Index (SP500), even though

