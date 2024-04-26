Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon Q1: Don't Worry, Collect A Near 7% Yield And Be Happy

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.96K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon's latest earnings report caused a decline in stock price, but it has since regained some losses, bouncing back to nearly $40 a share.
  • The company's focus on improving its business has resulted in subscriber growth and positive performance in its segments.
  • Verizon is implementing AI projects to optimize internal processes, enhance product experiences, and establish AI-based revenue opportunities.
  • Increasing cash flows & deleveraging will likely serve as catalysts for some share price appreciation, especially if interest rates are cut later this year.
  • While waiting for potential upside, investors collect a near 7% yield that's well-covered by free cash flow. I expect FCF to come in near $20 billion in 2024.

Don"t Worry Be Happy

stanciuc/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reported their latest earnings recently, and Mr. Market apparently didn't like the results. The stock dropped roughly $3 but has since regained some of those losses. The company has been doing all the right things, like strengthening

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.96K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
VZ:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News